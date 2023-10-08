Gas Cleaning Technologies Market Size/Share Will Reach USD 49.97 Billion by 2032, at 4.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Gas Cleaning Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Scrubbers, Dry Sorbent Injection, Particulate/Dust Collection), By End-use (Chemical, Cement), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global gas cleaning technologies market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 31.26 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 49.97 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Gas Cleaning Technologies? How Big is Gas Cleaning Technologies Market Size & Share?

Overview

Environmental pollution is one of the largest concerns worldwide at present. As a result of the increased emissions of pollutants such as NOx, SO2, and particulate matter, it is anticipated that the production of oil and gas and the generation of electricity will result in higher levels of air pollution. Industries are likely to implement air pollution control devices to solve environmental issues and comply with strict air quality requirements.

Catalytic converters, scrubbers, and electrostatic precipitators are a few examples of equipment that assists in eliminating dangerous pollutants from industrial exhaust gases before they are released into the atmosphere, hence lowering air pollution. Also, governments and environmental authorities are under pressure to adequately regulate and control emissions as industrial activity grows around the world. The introduction of strict laws governing gas emissions for industrial sectors by a number of governments is anticipated to drive the gas cleaning technologies market over the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

ALFA LAVALCECO Environmental

ANDRITZ

Babcock & Wilcox

DuconEnv.com

Elessent Clean Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies

FLSmidth

Fuji Electric

GEA Group

Hitachi Zosen Inova

John Cockerill.

KCH Services

Nederman Holding

Tri-Mer Corp.

Verantis Environmental Solutions

Yara Marine

Gas Cleaning Technologies Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 49.97 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 32.73 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.8% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Babcock & Wilcox, ALFA LAVALCECO Environmental, Evoqua Water Technologies, Fuji Electric, GEA Group, Hitachi Zosen Inova, KCH Services, Nederman Holding, Tri-Mer Corp., Verantis Environmental Solutions, Yara Marine, Elessent Clean Technologies, DuconEnv.com, FLSmidth, ANDRITZ, and John Cockerill Segments Covered By Product, End Use, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Emissions reduction: The use of air pollution control systems becomes essential as automakers work to fulfill emission regulations and create more environmentally friendly automobiles. Assuring adherence to environmental standards and promoting a cleaner industrial environment, these devices can assist in reducing emissions from numerous manufacturing operations, such as welding, painting, and material handling.

The use of air pollution control systems becomes essential as automakers work to fulfill emission regulations and create more environmentally friendly automobiles. Assuring adherence to environmental standards and promoting a cleaner industrial environment, these devices can assist in reducing emissions from numerous manufacturing operations, such as welding, painting, and material handling. Increasing energy and power plant establishments: The gas cleaning technologies market size is growing as a result of the steady rise in energy and power plant construction, especially coal- and gas-fired power plants. The implementation of stringent air pollution laws like the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and Clean Air Act (CAA) has also contributed to this rise.

The gas cleaning technologies market size is growing as a result of the steady rise in energy and power plant construction, especially coal- and gas-fired power plants. The implementation of stringent air pollution laws like the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and Clean Air Act (CAA) has also contributed to this rise. Government's strict rules: Governments and environmental authorities are under increasing pressure to efficiently regulate and reduce emissions as industrial activity increases throughout the world. Many governments have enacted strict rules governing gas emissions in industrial sectors in order to solve this issue, which is expected to fuel the market's expansion throughout the projected period.

Top Findings of the Report

The growth of energy and power plants, particularly coal- and gas-fired facilities, as well as strict air pollution control laws like the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and Clean Air Act (CAA), are driving demand for gas cleaning solutions.

The gas cleaning technologies market segmentation is primarily based on end use, product, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a substantial revenue share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Growing demand for electric vehicles: The automotive industry is rapidly shifting to electric mobility as a result of growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the movement toward cleaner, greener transportation. As a result, air pollution control equipment will be required more frequently throughout the production of automobiles, especially EVs.

The automotive industry is rapidly shifting to electric mobility as a result of growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the movement toward cleaner, greener transportation. As a result, air pollution control equipment will be required more frequently throughout the production of automobiles, especially EVs. Initiatives to improve air quality: Important governmental organizations, such as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and European Environment Agency (EEA), are influencing policies and actions to enhance air quality and reduce air pollution. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that these initiatives will accelerate the implementation of gas cleaning technologies, boosting the gas cleaning technologies market demand.

Segmental Analysis

The Particulate Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

The capacity of particle dust scrubbers to successfully remove particles like 10 and 2.5 particulate matter sets them apart from other types of wet scrubbers. These specialist scrubbers are especially useful in fine dust industries, including food manufacturing, where they are essential in preventing the buildup of organic matter during production. Various industries use dust collectors extensively.

Moreover, the dry sorbent segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. Among various gas cleaning procedures, dry sorbent injection stands out for a number of crucial reasons. Notably, it has cheap startup costs and a tiny footprint, making it a desirable option for enterprises looking for affordable and room-saving solutions.

Power Generation Holds Substantial Share

The power generation sector is expected to hold the influential gas cleaning technologies market share. Wet scrubbers and dry scrubbers, among other gas cleaning methods, are essential in the power production sector. Wet scrubbers are one of these technologies that is particularly common in this industry because of the considerable amount of air pollutants that are released from fossil fuel-based power plants, especially coal-fired ones.

Furthermore, the chemical category has witnessed constant growth. In chemical industries, fertilizer plants, and acid-producing facilities, wet scrubbers are essential. During this time, it is anticipated that the chemicals sector will experience tremendous growth and quick industrialization.

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: With a sizable revenue share, the Asia Pacific region controlled the global market. This was mainly linked to the worrisome increase in air pollution levels in the region, which the manufacturing centers for multinational corporations mostly brought on.

Europe: The increase in industrial operations in Europe and recent regulatory framework revisions are both responsible for gas cleaning technologies market growth. The implementation of a new environmental standard, focused primarily on the chemical and textile industries, in January 2023 is one notable regulatory reform.

Recent Developments

Tri-Mer Corporation unveiled a new standard line of packed tower scrubbers in June 2023 that are intended to regulate off gases produced during tank filling procedures and properly handle fumes generated from bulk storage tank vents. The product line makes sure that the scrubbing liquid and gas have the most surface contact possible, which optimizes the efficiency of the scrubbing. The product line reduces the packing depth required for successful operations by attaining this improved contact, making it a highly effective and space-saving alternative.

Gas Cleaning Technologies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Scrubbers, Dry Sorbent Injection, Particulate/Dust Collection), By End-use (Chemical, Cement), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the gas cleaning technologies market report based on product, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Scrubbers Wet Scrubber Packed Bed Scrubber Venturi Scrubber Spray Scrubber Others Dry Scrubber Semi-dry Dry

Dry Sorbent Injection

Particulate/Dust Collection Baghouse Gas Filtration Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Cyclonic Separators

Mist, Aerosols, Fine Particulate Wet Electrostatic Precipitator (WESP) Candle Filter/Mist Eliminators Glass Carbon Polypropylene Polyester Others

Others

NOx Reduction SCR/SNCR Low NOx Burners NOx wet Scrubbing



By End Use Outlook

Power Generation Coal Natural Gas Others

Chemical

Cement

Refinery & Petrochemical

Pulp & Paper

Mining

Textiles

Metals Steel Integrated (Blast Furnace/Basic Oxygen Furnace) Electric Arc Furnace Downstream Finishing Aluminum

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

