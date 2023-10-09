Oatmeal Market Size Worth $ 13.96 Billion by 2032 – Rising Consumer Preference for Light &. Healthy Meals

Newark, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7.64 Billion in 2022 oatmeal market will reach USD 13.96 Billion by 2032. People's hectic lifestyles stimulate demand for oat-based breakfasts and snacks, fueling the appeal of quick and healthful breakfast dishes. Consumers' growing health consciousness is increasing demand for healthy foods with health advantages. Oats can be cooked fast and provide health benefits such as decreasing cholesterol, digestive issues, and heart disease since they include a high concentration of fibres, proteins, antioxidants, and vitamins.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13739



Key Insight of the Oatmeal Market



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.53% over the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period. The region's literacy rates have steadily improved after introducing low-cost internet connectivity. With increased understanding, the public became aware of how switching to oat grain and oatmeal can help avoid numerous cardiovascular illnesses and reduce the risk of acquiring diabetes. Furthermore, most food manufacturing companies outsource product-related projects to these locations, which has helped raise awareness of the issue.



The organic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.46% over the projected period in the oatmeal market.



The organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.46% in the oatmeal market. Eating organic oatmeal can help reduce the likelihood of getting a cardiovascular problem. The organic items are pesticide-free; the researchers say they found no glyphosate directly in the oat produce. However, there is no apparent nutritional difference between the two groups. A variety of factors are going to help in propelling the oatmeal market forward.



Over the projected period, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.94% in the oatmeal market.



Over the forecasted period, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.94% in the oatmeal market. It is primarily due to the company's inclination to use Internet channels to lessen reliance on agents. Furthermore, the company provides discounts and cashback to users, encouraging them to become repeat clients. Furthermore, high levels of digital literacy and growing internet penetration in worldwide markets are expected to strengthen the online segment.

Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast CAGR 6.22% 2032 Value Projection USD 13.96 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 7.64 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 239 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Nature, Distribution Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Oatmeal Market Growth Drivers Rapid global urbanization

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/oatmeal-market-13739



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rapid global urbanisation



The rapid expansion of global urbanisation is driving the growth of the oatmeal market. The world's population is increasingly moving to cities, which is a main global impact fueling the rise of the oatmeal market. As more people move to cities, more people prepare breakfast regularly. This has increased the popularity of oatmeal as a quick, simple, healthy, portable breakfast option. Because it is quick to prepare and portable, oatmeal is an excellent breakfast alternative for people who live in cities. Single-serving packs or containers make it simple to prepare and transport. Furthermore, oatmeal is a healthy breakfast option that can provide long-lasting energy, especially in the morning. It is abundant in fibre, protein, and other nutrients, making it an ideal breakfast option.



Restraint: The high cost of oatmeal



Oat consumption has increased because of its health benefits, but the availability of better alternatives such as quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice and other grains is limiting the oatmeal business's growth. Furthermore, the high price of oatmeal compared to other breakfast items will likely hinder the expansion of the oatmeal market size throughout the forecast period. Quinoa and buckwheat are becoming increasingly popular as protein and fibre sources and gluten-free alternatives to whole grains, resulting in various nutritious breakfast options. Furthermore, the extensive availability of replacements in convenience stores, combined with oats' longer cooking time, can act as oatmeal market restrictions in the ready-to-eat food category.



Opportunity: The availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal



The availability of gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal is a major part affecting the oatmeal market's growth. There is a growing need for environmentally friendly options. The oatmeal is naturally gluten-free, although processing may introduce gluten. Oatmeal makers have created gluten-free oatmeal-based products to accommodate customers who have gluten intolerance or celiac disease. In response to this development, manufacturers of oatmeal products free of common allergens such as dairy, almonds, and soy are creating oatmeal-based products. Manufacturers are creating innovative gluten-free and allergy-friendly oatmeal products to meet consumer demand. It is anticipated to propel the global oatmeal market forward as it launches.



Challenge: The availability of several alternative products



The presence of various replacements affects the growth of the oatmeal market. Competition from various breakfast options is one of the most critical difficulties impacting the global oatmeal market. Granola, yoghurt, smoothies, and other to-go breakfast options are becoming available to consumers. Consumers' choice of these other options over oatmeal may limit market growth. One of the key criteria in this competition is that oatmeal is a simple and bland breakfast with little diversity or excitement. To appeal to consumer tastes, manufacturers must answer this issue by creating fresh, innovative oatmeal products in various flavours and textures. Several new products have also been introduced, including oatmeal bars, oatmeal cups and quick oatmeal packs.



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13739



Some of the major players operating in the oatmeal market are:



• General Mills Inc.

• The Quaker Oats Company

• Bagrry’s India Ltd.

• Avena Foods Limited

• World Finer Foods Inc.

• Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Kellogg NA Co.

• La Crosse Milling Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Nature:



• Conventional



• Organic



By Distribution Channel:



• Online Stores

• Offline Stores



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com