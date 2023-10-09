Press Release - SMCP - Share buyback program

Press release - Paris, October 9, 2023

Share buyback to cover the long-term incentive plan

of the Group’s employees

SMCP’s Board of Directors decided on October 6, 2023, as part of the implementation of the share buyback program authorized by the 21st resolution of the Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 21, 2023, to give an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider to purchase shares of SMCP SA from October 9, 2023, until December 31, 2023, for a maximum of 680 000 shares for a purchase price that cannot exceed the maximum price set by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 21, 2023.

The repurchased shares will be used to cover the Group’s employees’ long-term incentive plan.

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 46 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

