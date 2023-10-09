Flash News: OKX Lists Frontier Token (FRONT) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 9, 2023.



OKX Lists Frontier Token (FRONT) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

OKX today listed the Frontier token (FRONT) on its perpetual market at 04:00 (UTC). With the new perpetual listing, users can long and short FRONT/USDT with up to 50x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and savings for the Frontier token at the same time.

The FRONT perpetual swap's contract specifications are as follows:

Feature Details Underlying FRONT/USDT Index Settlement asset USDT Face value 10 Price quotation 1 FRONT value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.0001 Leverage 0.01-50x Funding rate Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7



FRONT is the native token that fuels Frontier, a unified non-custodial wallet that enables users to store, stake, swap and bridge cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

This announcement follows the listing of Verasity's token (VRA) on OKX's perpetual market on October 6 at 08:00 (UTC), giving users the ability to long and short VRA/USDT with up to 20x leverage.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.