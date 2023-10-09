Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 9 October 2023

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and net profit for 2023.

The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 2,300 - 2,650 million range to the DKK 2,600 - 2,900 million range and the expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,700 - 2,000 million range to the DKK 1,900 - 2,200 million range.

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a strong credit quality and thus a more positive development in the need for impairment charges than expected.

The quarterly report for the first to third quarters of 2023 will be published on 25 October 2023, as previously announced.





