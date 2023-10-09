Hydraulic Excavator Market to Experience Robust Growth, Reaching USD 21.43 Billion by 2030, with North America Leading the Market Due to Booming Infrastructure Development, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Hydraulic Excavator Market size is projected to reach USD 21.43 billion by 2030 from USD 10.04 billion in 2021, recording a CAGR of 4.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2030. The market is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising demand for transportable, inexpensive, and energy-efficient hydraulic excavators from a number of industries, including waste management, mining, and infrastructure. Moreover, notable technological innovation and advancements from manufacturers is projected to drive the demand for hydraulic excavators, consequently fostering market growth.

A hydraulic excavator refers to a large, specially designed vehicle that is used for excavation and demolition tasks. Hydraulic excavators can also be used to efficiently transport significant amounts of minerals and other products from one place to another. These excavators are frequently used in construction for grading, shaft drilling, and foundation digging. All of the movements and functions of these excavators are made possible by hydraulic cylinders, liquids, and motors. Infrastructure, mining, and other related industries all use hydraulic excavators. Presently, they are available in a wide array of sizes.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global hydraulic excavator industry are primarily focusing on product innovation in order to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2021, Hitachi Construction Machinery made an announcement regarding the shipment of its inaugural medium-sized hydraulic excavator, the Hitachi ZX200-6, from Japan to the United States.

Key participants in the global hydraulic excavator market include:

AB Volvo

Alamo Group Inc.

Astec Industries Inc.

BEML Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere and Co.

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

FAYAT SAS

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

Lonking Holdings Ltd.

SANY Group

XCMG Group

Others

By Type

Crawler

Mini

Wheeled

Rising Adoption of Crawler Hydraulic Excavators in Construction Industry to Boost Product Demand

On the basis of type, the crawler segment is dominating the hydraulic excavator market primarily due to its better traction and stability, which enable efficient operation in difficult terrain and on construction sites. Additionally, its design provides superior weight distribution and digging capabilities, which improve productivity and efficiency in a variety of excavation and construction jobs.

By Power Rating

0-250 HP

251-500 HP

Above 501 HP

Demand for 251 - 500 HP Power Rating to Surge Owing to its Versatility

Based on power rating, the 251 - 500 HP segment is leading the global hydraulic excavator market and is expected to maintain its position in the forthcoming years. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the ability of 251 - 500 HP excavators to maintain an optimal balance between power and versatility. This power range is ideal for handling a wide range of construction and excavation tasks, from medium to large-scale projects. It also offers both efficiency and adaptability, which makes it a preferred choice for contractors and industries that require versatility and performance across various job sites and applications.

Robust Economic Growth to Drive Hydraulic Excavator Market Expansion

The resurgence in demand for hydraulic excavators is closely tied to the accelerated pace of urbanization. Other factors such as increased investments in infrastructure and the expansion of the global economy are propelling the growth of the worldwide hydraulic excavator market.

Concerns Over Rising Excavator Costs to Hamper Market Development

The construction equipment industry faces several challenges, including high costs, a worldwide economic downturn, and stringent emission regulations mandated by governmental and environmental bodies. These factors are expected to constrain the market expansion for hydraulic excavators.

Key Developments:

In July 2022, CSN, one of the largest mining corporations in the world, selected 23 off-road SANY SKT90S trucks and three SANY SY750H excavators from SANY Mining Equipment.

As of July 2020, Hitachi Construction Machinery began verification testing for the creation of autonomous, extremely large hydraulic excavators. With this, the company intended to increase productivity and safety at future mining sites.

North America to Dominate Market Due to Major Infrastructure Projects

North America is anticipated to dominate the global hydraulic excavator market through the projection period. This dominance can be attributed to the resurgence in demand for hydraulic excavators, driven by prominent infrastructure development and increasing collaborations between rental fleet operators and excavator manufacturers.

Asia Pacific to Experience Growth Due to Rapid Urbanization

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the global hydraulic excavator market over 2022-2030. The regional growth is fostered by an increase in demand for hydraulic excavators brought on by increased infrastructure spending and urbanization in developing nations, such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific region is therefore expected to witness a rise in demand for hydraulic excavators.

