[Latest] South Africa ICT Market Analysis and ICT Market Report | Industry Forecast, Market Size, Share, Market Strategy, Investment Analysis, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Businesses and government institutions in South Africa are investing in digital transformation efforts to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer service. The adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies are examples of this.

The rise of online retail and e-commerce platforms is driving up demand for ICT solutions in areas such as online payments, digital marketing, logistics, and customer relationship management.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the South Africa ICT market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, application, and end-user and geography/regions (including Western South Africa , Southern South Africa , Eastern South Africa , Northern South Africa ) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the South Africa ICT market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the South Africa ICT market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

South Africa ICT Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, during the forecast period, the government segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate, with an estimated CAGR of 8.21%.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 15.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 22.2 billion Growth Rate 5% Key Market Drivers Rapid digital transformation

Robust roll out of 5G Companies Profiled IBM Corporation

Unisys

Vodacom

Telkom

Microsoft

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the South Africa ICT market include,

In November 2022, Vodacom launched a cutting-edge patient engagement solution that included a computer-aided emergency services dispatch system, a first for South Africa's public healthcare sector.

In October 2022, Telkom worked with Chinese vendor Huawei to bring 5G services to South Africa. Telkom is the third provider in the country to provide 5G services, following the two largest carriers, Vodacom and MTN.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the South Africa ICT market growth include IBM Corporation, Unisys, Vodacom, Telkom, and Microsoft, among others.





RationalStat has segmented the South Africa ICT market based on product, application, and end-user and region

South Africa ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Hardware Software Services

South Africa ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Communication IT Entertainment

South Africa ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Government BFSI Healthcare Others

South Africa ICT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region South Africa ICT Market Western South Africa Southern South Africa Eastern South Africa Northern South Africa



Key Questions Answered in the ICT Report:

What will be the market value of the South Africa ICT market by 2030?

What is the market size of the South Africa ICT market?

What are the market drivers of the South Africa ICT market?

What are the key trends in the South Africa ICT market?

Which is the leading region in the South Africa ICT market?

What are the major companies operating in the South Africa ICT market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the South Africa ICT market?

