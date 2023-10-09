[Latest Market Report] South Africa E-Commerce Market to be Worth US$ 16.3 billion (ZAR315.8 Bn) by 2030 – In-Depth Analysis of Industry, Trends, and Key Developments till 2030 by RationalStat

Wilmington, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Africa E-Commerce market is expected to reach US$ 16.3 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 14.8%.

The government of South Africa has been actively supporting the digital economy. Initiatives like the broadband implementation project strive to increase internet connectivity, allowing online businesses to grow.

The rise of online retail and e-commerce platforms is driving up demand for E-Commerce solutions in areas such as online payments, digital marketing, logistics, and customer relationship management.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the South Africa E-Commerce market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, platform and geography/regions (including Western South Africa, Southern South Africa, Eastern South Africa, Northern South Africa) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the South Africa E-Commerce market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the South Africa E-Commerce market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

South Africa E-Commerce Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, fashion segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the high demand for clothing.

On the basis of platform, B2B segment is anticipated to dominate the South Africa E-commerce market. E-commerce platforms facilitate transactions between businesses, such as wholesalers and retailers.

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 16.3 billion Growth Rate 14.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing internet penetration

Government initiatives

Availability of secure online payments

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled Jumia

Konga

Mall of Africa

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the South Africa E-Commerce market include,

In February 2022, Amazon announced the establishment of a new German logistics center in Kaiserslautern, Rhineland-Palatinate, with activities set to begin in autumn 2022. With the new logistics center, Amazon will create over 1,000 attractive jobs in the first year of operation and will offer competitive compensation and benefits.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the South Africa E-Commerce market growth include Jumia, Konga, Amazon, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Squarespace, and Mall of Africa, among others.



RationalStat has segmented the South Africa E-Commerce market based on product, platform, and region

South Africa E-Commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Electronics Groceries Fashion Others

South Africa E-Commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Platform B2B B2C

South Africa E-Commerce Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region South Africa E-Commerce Market Western South Africa Southern South Africa Eastern South Africa Northern South Africa



RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

