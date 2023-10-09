Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023-2030 - High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The market segments under examination encompass various diabetes diagnostics products, including test strips, lancets, analog glucose monitors, continuous glucose monitors, syringes, pens, pumps, injectors, and their applications in hospitals, home care, diagnostic centers, and other end-uses. This report is a valuable resource for industry professionals and decision-makers looking for insights into historical, current, and future trends in the diabetes diagnostics market.
In particular, the test strips segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.7% and reach a market value of $14.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The lancets segment is also projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next eight years.
The U.S. market is estimated to be worth $11.7 billion, while China is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.
This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of the global diabetes diagnostics market, focusing on various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides independent assessments of annual sales projections from 2022 to 2030 and historical data from 2014 to 2021. It also offers a 16-year perspective covering the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.
In 2022, the diabetes diagnostics market in the United States was estimated to be valued at $11.7 billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a projected market size of $7.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Notable geographic markets in this analysis include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at rates of 6.9% and 7.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is also anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 8.6%.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring and Management
- Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder
- An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics
- Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs Well for Market in Developing Regions
- Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
- Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045
- Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?
- Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
- Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019
- Competition
- Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors for 2019
- Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share (in %) by Company for 2019
- Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace
- SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
- Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure: Average Spending Per Person (in US$) by Region for 2010 and 2019
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market
- Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component for 2020E
- Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020E
- CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic
- CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption
- Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes
- Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market
- Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
- Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c
- Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management
- HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants
- Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
- Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth
- Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market
- Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand
- Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth
- Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
- Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
- Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin
- Smart Insulin Pens
- Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management
- Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors
- Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
- Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain
- Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge, Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics Market
- Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019
- Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019
- Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices
- Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors
- Focus on Development of Wearable Devices
- An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring Techniques
- Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives
- mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis
- Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices
- Innovations in Insulin Pumps
