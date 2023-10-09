Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023-2030 - High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Stay updated on key competitors like A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd., Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and many others who are pioneers in the diabetes diagnostics field.

The market segments under examination encompass various diabetes diagnostics products, including test strips, lancets, analog glucose monitors, continuous glucose monitors, syringes, pens, pumps, injectors, and their applications in hospitals, home care, diagnostic centers, and other end-uses. This report is a valuable resource for industry professionals and decision-makers looking for insights into historical, current, and future trends in the diabetes diagnostics market.

In particular, the test strips segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.7% and reach a market value of $14.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The lancets segment is also projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next eight years.

The U.S. market is estimated to be worth $11.7 billion, while China is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of the global diabetes diagnostics market, focusing on various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides independent assessments of annual sales projections from 2022 to 2030 and historical data from 2014 to 2021. It also offers a 16-year perspective covering the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

In 2022, the diabetes diagnostics market in the United States was estimated to be valued at $11.7 billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a projected market size of $7.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Notable geographic markets in this analysis include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at rates of 6.9% and 7.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is also anticipated to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 8.6%.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring and Management

Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder

An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics

Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs Well for Market in Developing Regions

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045?

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

Competition

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors for 2019

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share (in %) by Company for 2019

Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure: Average Spending Per Person (in US$) by Region for 2010 and 2019

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component for 2020E

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020E

CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic

CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption

Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market

Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c

Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth

Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market

Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth

Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain

Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge, Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics Market

Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices

Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors

Focus on Development of Wearable Devices

An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring Techniques

Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives

mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis

Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices

Innovations in Insulin Pumps

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 91 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ARKRAY, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl

AgaMatrix, Inc.

BIONIME Corporation

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO)

AmbiMedInc

Companion Medical, Inc.

Ciga Healthcare Ltd.

