Global Battery Chargers Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities

Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report categorizes the market into different segments, including OEM and Replacement, and examines their respective sales trends. It evaluates the market's performance in various applications, such as Mobile Phones & Tablets, Laptops, Digital Cameras, Electric Vehicles, and Other Applications.
This report provides valuable insights for industry professionals and decision-makers interested in gaining a deeper understanding of market trends and opportunities within the Battery Chargers industry.
In particular, the OEM segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a 7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Replacement segment is estimated at a 5.4% CAGR over the next eight years.
The U.S. market is estimated to be valued at $6.3 Billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to experience significant growth with a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
The analysis covers recent, current, and future market trends, including annual sales projections in US$ Thousand from 2022 to 2030, historical data spanning from 2014 to 2021, and offers a 16-year perspective, encompassing the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.
In 2022, the Battery Chargers market in the United States is estimated at $6.3 Billion. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at 5.5%. Additionally, within Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 4.8%.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Batteries and Battery Chargers: An Introduction
- Categories of Battery Chargers
- Battery Charging Phases
- Product Issues
- Application Sectors
- Battery Chargers: A Market Perspective
- Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Charger: A Fast Growing Application Market
- Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- Battery Chargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Price: A Key Influencing Factor
- Opportunities for Battery Chargers Market in Asia
- Outsourcing Trend Catches Up Battery Chargers
- Charger Repurchase Intervals: A Key Influencing Factor
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Charging Solutions for Smartphones
- Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend
- Mobile Device Chargers Market: Characterized by High Competition
- Select Emerging Trends in Battery Charging Technology
- Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers
- Popular Portable Chargers
- Select Power Banks
- Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental
- Product Innovations and Technology Developments Steer the Momentum
- Trends in Product Design
- Fast Charging: A Glance into Future Developments
- A Review of Developments in Battery Designs for Faster Charging
- Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses Chargers Market
- Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application
- Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities
- Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market
- Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
- Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market
- Sustained Demand for Alkaline Batteries: A Challenge for Battery Chargers Market
- Fuel Cell Battery Chargers: Yet to Become Practical
- Huge Potential for Rechargeable Batteries in EVs Augurs Well for Battery Chargers
- Government Promotion to Drive Growth in EV Chargers Market
- Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars
- Wireless Chargers: The Latest Buzzword
- Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
- Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers
- A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies
- Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
- Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications
- Future Looks Promising for Green Battery Chargers
- Smart Chargers Steadily Gaining Ground
- CEC Mandate on Battery Chargers: Reducing Energy Wastage while Charging
- Regulatory Overview
