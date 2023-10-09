Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 2, 2023 to Friday October 6, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|472,160
|7,178,379,970
|2 October 2023
|500
|12,741.2400
|6,370,620
|3 October 2023
|525
|12,672.5905
|6,653,110
|4 October 2023
|500
|12,578.7400
|6,289,370
|5 October 2023
|500
|12,724.3200
|6,362,160
|6 October 2023
|500
|12,931.7400
|6,465,870
|Total 2-6 October 2023
|2,525
|32,141,130
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,677
|12,729.1498
|34,075,934
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|137,744
|1,717,831,795
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|477,362
|7,244,597,034
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,965,095
|31,147,860,066
|2 October 2023
|1,995
|12,884.5188
|25,704,615
|3 October 2023
|2,095
|12,849.9833
|26,920,715
|4 October 2023
|1,995
|12,752.2155
|25,440,670
|5 October 2023
|1,995
|12,906.2932
|25,748,055
|6 October 2023
|1,995
|13,130.2782
|26,194,905
|Total 2-6 October 2023
|10,075
|130,008,960
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,075
|12,904.1161
|104,200,738
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,545
|12,904.1207
|32,840,987
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|548,097
|6,942,968,752
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,985,790
|31,414,910,751
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,140 A shares and 918,723 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, October 9, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
