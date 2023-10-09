Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 2, 2023 to Friday October 6, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)472,160 7,178,379,970
2 October 202350012,741.24006,370,620
3 October 202352512,672.59056,653,110
4 October 202350012,578.74006,289,370
5 October 202350012,724.32006,362,160
6 October 202350012,931.74006,465,870
Total 2-6 October 20232,525 32,141,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,67712,729.149834,075,934
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)137,744 1,717,831,795
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)477,362 7,244,597,034
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,965,095 31,147,860,066
2 October 20231,99512,884.518825,704,615
3 October 20232,09512,849.983326,920,715
4 October 20231,99512,752.215525,440,670
5 October 20231,99512,906.293225,748,055
6 October 20231,99513,130.278226,194,905
Total 2-6 October 202310,075 130,008,960
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,07512,904.1161104,200,738
Bought from the Foundation*2,54512,904.120732,840,987
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)548,097 6,942,968,752
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,985,790 31,414,910,751

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 218,140 A shares and 918,723 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.47% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 9, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

