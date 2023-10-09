Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Security Systems (ESS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market to Reach $85.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) estimated at US$43 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This comprehensive analysis offers insights into the global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market, presenting historical, present, and future sales trends within the ESS market, all in US$ Million. The data includes projections from 2022 through 2030, along with historical data from 2014 through 2021.

CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, a segment under examination in the report, is expected to achieve a robust 9.6% CAGR and reach a market value of US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Alarms segment is also estimated to experience growth at an 8.3% CAGR over the next eight years.

Moreover, a 16-year perspective is provided, covering the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, offering a longer-term view of market trends. The market is segmented into categories such as CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, and Other Segments.

The U.S. market is estimated to be worth $11.1 Billion, while China is forecasted to experience substantial growth with a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

These segments are analyzed across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Percentage breakdowns of value sales are also included for each region, providing a comprehensive understanding of the evolving global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market. This data is valuable for industry professionals and decision-makers seeking insights into the performance, trends, and opportunities within the Electronic Security Systems market.

In 2022, the Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market in the United States is estimated to be valued at $11.1 Billion. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Notable geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at 7.5% and 7.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Additionally, within Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 8.5%.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Security Systems (ESS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fighting Back Against Security Threats is an Ever-Present Need

Terrorism Can be Bad for the Economy: Global Economic Impact of Terrorism (In US$ Billion) for Years 2009, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021

Despite the Declining Impact of Terrorism on the Global Economy, Several Countries are Witnessing the Dawn of a New Era of Conflict and Violence: Number of Terrorism Deaths by Country for the Year 2020

Transportation Emerges as One of the Most Vulnerable Sectors for Incursions

Security Threats & Safety Concerns Spiral at Residential Places

Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins Drives Demand for Home Security Systems: Number of Burglaries Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2021

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of Opportunities in the Electronic Security Systems Market, Was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Electronic Security Systems (ESS): Definition, Importance & Benefits

Here's What to Expect in the ESS Market in the Short-to-Medium Term

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart City & Smart Home Security and Surveillance Emerge to Provide New Opportunities for Growth

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth Opportunities on a Platter

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review

Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus

Increased Focus on Border Control & Security Opens New Growth Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Criminalization of Migration Drives Growth of PID in the Perimeter Security Market

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Pushes Up the Demand Momentum for PID Systems in Border Security: Illegal Immigrants in the United States (In Million)

Smart Locks & Video Doorbells Grow in Popularity

Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access Control Systems Segment

Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review

Video Doorbells Grow in Demand Among Smart Home Owners

Critical Infrastructure Protection, a Major Application Area for ESS

Strong Demand for Networked IP Surveillance Cameras Emerge as a Key Trend in the Market

Growing Popularity Wireless Electronic Security Systems to Boost Market Prospects

Biometrics Based ESS Goes Mainstream

Fingerprint Access Control: A Review

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

AI to Revolutionize Electronic Security. Here's How

Drones Security & Surveillance Rises in Prominence

Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology

Blockchain Based Management of Video Surveillance Rises in Prominence

IoT Reshapes the Future of Video Surveillance

Cyber Security Issues in IP Video Surveillance Storms Into the Spotlight

Big Data & Edge Analytics for Video Surveillance to Revolutionize Performance

