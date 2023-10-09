Global Coupling Agents Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Regulatory Emphasis on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Augurs Well for Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coupling Agents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Coupling Agents Market to Reach $687 Million by 2030



The global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$492.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$687 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This analysis presents a comprehensive overview of the global market for various silane products, encompassing Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane, and Other Types. The data includes annual sales figures in US$ Thousand, encompassing recent, current, and future sales projections from 2022 through 2030, as well as historical sales data from 2014 through 2021.

Furthermore, it offers a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, providing a more extensive view of market trends. These silane products find applications across various industries, including Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, and Other Applications.

In particular, the Sulfur Silane segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a 4.9% CAGR and reach a market value of US$196.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Vinyl Silane segment is estimated to experience growth at a 4.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. market is estimated to be valued at $115.5 Million in 2022, while China is forecasted to grow with a projected market size of US$126.7 Million by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Geographically, the analysis covers regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a percentage breakdown of value sales for each region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This information is invaluable for industry professionals and decision-makers seeking insights into the performance, trends, and opportunities within the Coupling Agents market.

Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at 3.1% and 3.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Additionally, within Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 3.6%.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Coupling Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Slowdown in Major End-use Sectors and Impact on Silane Coupling Agents

Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry

Global Paints and Coatings Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Adhesives & Sealants

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Coupling Agents: An Introduction

Select Applications of Coupling Agents by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Types of Silane Coupling Agents

Market Outlook

Silane Coupling Agents Market on Upswing following COVID-19 Setback

Asia-Pacific Remains An Important Regional Market

High Production Costs: A Major Challenge

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-increasing Demand placed on Tires by Modern Vehicles to Drive Growth

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

Growing Usage of Green Tires to Steer Demand

Silane Coupling Agents Feel the Heat as Tire Industry Grapples with COVID-19 Impact

Regulatory Emphasis on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Augurs Well for Market Growth

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to Set Perfect Stage for Growth

Strong Contribution from Rebound in Asia

Strong Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive Growth

Recovery in Construction Activity Fuels Paints & Coatings Demand

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand for Coupling agents

Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Silane Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Electronic Applications

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Silicone

US Consumer Electronics Market in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical

Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials to Restrain Growth

Efforts to Spearhead Sustainability to Impact Applications of Coupling Agents in Plastic Industry over Long-Term

Growing Demand for Fiberglass Composites to Lend Opportunities

Global Automotive Materials Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Composite Material

Coupling Agents Enhance Surface Conditioning in Dentistry

A Review of COIVD-19 Impact on Dental Care Industry

% Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental Offices: April 2020 - Jan 2021

Growth in Wind Energy Market Spur Demand for Silane Coupling Agents

Annual Wind Capacity Additions (in GW): 2014-2022

Growing Investments in Solar Energy as a Reliable Source of Clean Energy to Drive Growth

Annual Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW): 2015-2022

Silane Coupling Agents for NFPCs: A Review

Silane Coupling Agents Finds Use in Optical Materials and Nano Composites

Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals Synthesis Applications

Relevance of Coupling Agents in Cosmetics Industry Bodes Well

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 52 Featured)

Eastman Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd.

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hexpol AB

Struktol Company of America, LLC.

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Normet Oy

Power Chemical Corporation Ltd. (Pcc)

Silibase Silicone

Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

KPL International Limited

Sanam Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvhtp2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.