Latest Nigeria E-commerce Market Report | E-commerce Market to reach US$ 22.9 Billion by 2030, based on Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities Report by RationalStat, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nigeria E-commerce market is expected to approach US$ 22.9 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 14.6%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The e-commerce market, short for electronic commerce, represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector of the business world. It involves the buying and selling of products and services through electronic channels, primarily over the Internet. E-commerce has transformed the way businesses operate and how consumers shop, offering numerous advantages and opportunities for both sellers and buyers.

Nigeria has seen a steady increase in internet penetration, with more people gaining access to the internet, particularly through mobile devices. This expanded internet connectivity has broadened the potential customer base for e-commerce platforms.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Nigeria E-commerce market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including model type, enterprise size, and geography/regions (including North East, North West, South East, South West, and Lagos) . The report also offers Nigeria and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers Nigeria and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Nigeria E-commerce market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Nigeria E-commerce Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis



On the basis of model type, the market is sub-segmented into B2B, B2C, and C2C. The B2B sub-segment is expected to hold major share of the Nigeria E-commerce market.

On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises is expected to hold a significant share in the Nigeria E-commerce market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 22.9 billion Growth Rate 14.6% Key Market Drivers Rising internet penetration

Rising mobile adoption

Improved payment infrastructure Companies Profiled Jumia

Konga

SLOT Systems Limited

Yudala

Amazon

Dealday

Kilimall

Supermart.ng

Jiji Nigeria

Obiwezy

Ajebomarket

Kusnap

peppa.io





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Nigeria E-commerce market include,

In June 2022, Jumia launched Jumia Food Mart, a quick commerce platform in Lagos. The new mart is launched to cater to the increased consumer demand for rapid delivery, and would deliver the online grocery order within 20 minutes.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Nigeria E-commerce market growth include Jumia, Konga, SLOT Systems Limited, Yudala, Amazon, Dealday, Kilimall, Supermart.ng, Jiji Nigeria, Obiwezy, Ajebomarket, Kusnap, and peppa.io, among others.



RationalStat has segmented the Nigeria E-commerce market based on model type, enterprise size, and region



Nigeria E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Model Type B2C B2B C2C

Nigeria E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Small & Medium Large

Nigeria E-commerce Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North East North West South East South West Lagos



