Argentina Construction Industry Report 2023: Market is Set to Decline by 2.2% in Real Terms in 2023 Following an Annual Growth of 3.2% in 2022 - Forecasts to 2027

Following annual growth of 3.2% in 2022, Argentina's construction industry is set to decline by 2.2% in real terms in 2023, owing to weak peso, rising construction costs and interest rates.

The estimated decline in the construction sector is also attributed to a decline in the total area authorized for building permits by 176 municipalities that fell by 1.3% in the first three months of 2023, preceded by an annual decline of 9.3% in 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (INDEC).



The construction industry is projected to recover and expand at an annual average rate of 3.1% between 2024 and 2027, supported by energy, rail infrastructure, and residential investment. In June 2023, National Development and Reform Commission reported that China and Argentina signed a cooperation plan for jointly promoting the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This initiative involves Chinese investments worth ARS5.9 trillion ($23 billion) on areas including energy, infrastructure, finance, culture, economy and trade in the country.

Scope

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Argentina, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

