Agillic announces the appointment of Martin Lindboe as its new Chief Technology Officer

Agillic reinforces its best-of-breed platform commitment, welcoming Martin Lindboe as CTO. With a distinguished career spanning software development, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership, Martin Lindboe is well-positioned to drive innovation and ensure Agillic’s continued focus as a growth engine for its clients.

As Agillic looks ahead, Martin's strategic priorities will include shaping the company's strategic feature roadmap and innovation within the Research and Development department. In his own words, Martin Lindboe shared, "I see Agillic as an organisation with a strong and open culture, uniquely poised to make a difference in the market. As CTO, my first order of business is to learn about the people, the product, and the needs of clients, and I'm eager to get started."

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, added, "I’m pleased to extend a warm and wholehearted welcome to Martin, who officially commenced his role as of 2 October 2023. This is an important milestone in our organisation's journey. We have strategically brought aboard a highly accomplished and capable leader who will be pivotal in driving forward our technology strategy and innovation capabilities, propelling us towards the realisation of our technological goals. I have every confidence that Martin will take a central role in spearheading our technology strategy and make substantial contributions to the ongoing readiness of our platform."

Martin Lindboe brings a profound technical background in product development and SaaS solutions, as well as previous experience from Agillic’s partner ecosystem. His experience and leadership will play a crucial role in driving Agillic's continued growth and innovation in the marketing automation and customer engagement industry.





