Global Smartphone Screen Protector Industry Analysis 2023-2030: Rising Disposable Income Boosts Mid-Range Price Segment

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartphone screen protector market is poised for substantial growth, expected to reach a remarkable size of USD 84.96 billion by the year 2030, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a growing concern for smartphone safety, particularly safeguarding screens from damage caused by high-impact drops and scratches.

Quick Summary



In the rapidly growing global smartphone industry, the demand for smartphone screen protectors is projected to rise significantly. This growth is fueled by increasing concerns about protecting expensive smartphone screens from high-impact drops, scratches, and other potential damage. Screen protectors have become essential accessories in extending the lifespan of smartphones, providing an affordable solution that ensures the durability of one's device.



Technological enhancements such as the integration of 3D technology in screen protectors are expected to usher in new profitable opportunities for manufacturers. Additionally, tempered glass has emerged as the foremost material choice due to its impressive damage-prevention capabilities. Innovative developments in adhesive technology and lower cost options for tempered glass protectors are anticipated to further stimulate growth in this market. With broadening consumer preferences, it is clear that the smartphone screen protector market is set for transformative evolution.

Companies Profiled in the Report

IntelliARMOR

AZ Infolink Private Limited

Halloa Enterprise Co. Ltd.

ZAGG Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Ryan Technology Co. Ltd.

NuShield Inc.

Xtreme Guard

Free S.speed International Co. Ltd.

Clarivue

Protek

FeYong Digital Technology Limited.

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Insights

Smartphones have become an integral part of daily life for millions worldwide, leading to the development of various add-on accessories to enhance their functionality. Among these accessories, smartphone screen protectors play a pivotal role in shielding screens against scratches and other forms of damage. The coming years are expected to witness technological advancements in product development, including the increased incorporation of 3D technology to enhance user experience, opening profitable opportunities for manufacturers of smartphone screen protectors.

Tempered glass has emerged as the preferred material for manufacturing due to its superior risk-reduction capabilities. As consumer preferences evolve, the smartphone screen protector industry is set for significant transformation. Additionally, the global market is poised for growth driven by improved adhesive characteristics and reduced pricing for tempered glass screen protectors over the forecast period.

Key Highlights of the Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Mid-Range Price Segment Shows Promising Growth: The mid-range price screen protector segment is projected to register a robust CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The rising disposable income among middle-class consumers is expected to drive demand for protective smartphone accessories. Furthermore, there is a notable demand for TPU-based screen protectors, known for their affordability.

The mid-range price screen protector segment is projected to register a robust CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The rising disposable income among middle-class consumers is expected to drive demand for protective smartphone accessories. Furthermore, there is a notable demand for TPU-based screen protectors, known for their affordability. U.S. to Experience Steady Growth: The U.S. is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of premium technology-driven high-price smartphones. Rising demand for protective smartphone accessories, coupled with growing consumer disposable income, is expected to fuel growth throughout the forecast period.

The U.S. is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of premium technology-driven high-price smartphones. Rising demand for protective smartphone accessories, coupled with growing consumer disposable income, is expected to fuel growth throughout the forecast period. North America on a Growth Trajectory: North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030, primarily due to the growing acceptance of premium technology high-price smartphones. The region also experiences rising demand for protective smartphone accessories, supported by an increase in consumer disposable income, contributing to higher growth prospects during the projection period.

North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030, primarily due to the growing acceptance of premium technology high-price smartphones. The region also experiences rising demand for protective smartphone accessories, supported by an increase in consumer disposable income, contributing to higher growth prospects during the projection period. Key Players in the Market: The smartphone screen protector market is characterized by the presence of numerous international players and a few regional ones, including IntelliARMOR, AZ Infolink Private Limited, Halloa Enterprise Co. Ltd., ZAGG Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Corning Inc., Ryan Technology Co. Ltd., NuShield Inc., Xtreme Guard, Free S.speed International Co., Ltd., Clarivue, Jiizii Glass, Protek, FeYong Digital Technology Limited, and Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $49.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Type Outlook

2.3. Product Outlook

2.4. End-use Outlook

2.5. Distribution channel Outlook

Chapter 3. Smartphone Screen Protector Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Tempered Glass

5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.4. Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Chapter 6. Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Price Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Price Range Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Economy

6.3. Mid-Range

6.4. Premium

Chapter 7. Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4xmg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment