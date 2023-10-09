Global Nanocatalysts Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: New Approach to Synthesize Gold/Cobalt Binary Nanocatalysts for Hydrogen Storage

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocatalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nanocatalysts Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030

The global nanocatalysts market, valued at approximately US$3 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach around US$4.1 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report delves into various industries, including refinery and petrochemicals, environment, food processing, chemical synthesis, and others, providing a 14-year perspective on sales percentages for the years 2016, 2023, and 2030 to reveal market trends and dynamics.

In particular, the refinery and petrochemicals segment is expected to achieve a 4.4% CAGR, reaching a value of US$1.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the environment segment is forecasted to grow at a 6% CAGR over the next eight years.

The United States is estimated to have a nanocatalysts market worth US$771.6 million in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to reach US$547.3 million by 2030, driven by a 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

The report conducts an in-depth analysis of the global nanocatalysts market, emphasizing annual sales data from 2016 to 2030. It offers insights into the market's recent performance, current status, and future projections across various geographical regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.7%, while Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, each forecasted to experience growth rates of 2% and 4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Nanotechnology Revolution Has Arrived!

Catalysis and Catalysts - An Overview

A Prelude to Nanocatalysts

Popular Synthesis Methods

Latest Development in Nano-Catalysis and its Uses

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Nanocatalysts Market

Competitive Landscape

Nanocatalysts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Nanocatalysts Market Poised to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Nanocatalysts Market - Regional Assessment

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environment & Sustainability Take Precedence Post-Pandemic

Global Market for Sustainability Technologies (In US$ Billion) Year Market Size (In US$ Billion)

Pandemic Induced Accelerated Focus on the Environment & Sustainability to Drive Demand for Low-Cost, Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Catalysts

Nanocatalysts Find Increasing Demand in Environmental Application

Growing Emphasis on Clean Technologies Bodes Well

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Rise of Nanocatalysts in Refining & Petrochemical Processes to Spur Growth in the Market

Here's How Nanocatalysts Help Enhance Petrochemical Reactions

Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040)

Nanocatalysts Emerge as Eye-Grabbing Option for Hydrotreating in Petroleum Industry

Rising Demand for Nanocatalysts in Oil and Gas Sector

Sustaining Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix Reflects Opportunities for Nanocatalysts

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives

Nanocatalysts Potential to Create Biodiesel

Increasing Demand for Nanocatalysts in the Chemical Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Nanocatalysts Underpin Green Movement with Plethora of Chemical Applications

The Quest for Lightweight Fuel Efficient Cars to Spur Use of Nanotechnology in Automotive Applications

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Demand for Nanocatalysts in Water Purification

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Growing Demand for Nanocatalysts in the Food Industry

New Approach to Synthesize Gold/Cobalt Binary Nanocatalysts for Hydrogen Storage

New Approach to Synthesize Gold/Cobalt Binary Nanoparticles

