Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Thrives on Rising Incidence and Advances in Early Detection Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Test Type, By Cancer Type, By End User, Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market is poised to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing incidence of pancreatic cancer, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and growing investment in research and development.



Pancreatic cancer is a deadly disease that affects the pancreas, a vital organ located in the abdomen that plays a critical role in digestion and metabolism. Unfortunately, pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect in its early stages, and by the time it is diagnosed, it has often spread to other parts of the body. This is why early detection is critical to improving survival rates, and the demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostics has increased significantly in recent years.



One of the main factors that has increased the demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostics is the rising incidence of the disease. The increasing incidence of pancreatic cancer has led to a growing demand for diagnostic tests that can detect the disease in its early stages.



Another factor that has contributed to the demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostics is the aging population. The majority of instances of pancreatic cancer occur in those over 60, making it more common among older adults. The need for early-pancreatic cancer detection diagnostic tools is projected to grow as the world's population ages.



Advances in diagnostic technologies have also played a significant role in the increased demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostics. In recent years, new imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), and Ultrasound have been developed that allow for earlier and more accurate detection of pancreatic cancer. These advances have led to an increased demand for these tests and have made it easier for doctors to diagnose pancreatic cancer in its early stages.



The increased need for diagnostic tests is also a result of rising awareness of pancreatic cancer and its symptoms. People requesting diagnostic tests for pancreatic cancer have increased as a result of organizations like the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Lustgarten Foundation raising awareness of the condition and the value of early identification.



Investment in research and development has also played a key role in the increased demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostics. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the development of new diagnostic tests and treatments for pancreatic cancer, which has led to a growing number of diagnostic options for patients.



In the last three years, there have been several product launches related to pancreatic cancer diagnostics. These products range from new imaging techniques to blood tests that can detect the disease in its early stages.



In 2021, researchers from the University of Michigan developed a new blood test called the Pancreas-Specific Lipase Test (PSLT) that can detect early-stage pancreatic cancer with high accuracy. The test measures the levels of a protein called pancreatic lipase in the blood, which is often elevated in patients with pancreatic cancer. The PSLT has the potential to improve early detection of pancreatic cancer, which is critical in improving patient outcomes.



In 2020, researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine developed a new imaging technique called MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS), which uses focused ultrasound waves to destroy cancer cells in the pancreas. The technique is non-invasive and can be performed without the need for surgery or radiation therapy. MRgFUS has the potential to improve the treatment of pancreatic cancer and may offer a less invasive alternative to traditional treatment methods.



Pancreatic cancer diagnostics faces a number of challenges, including the lack of early symptoms, limited diagnostic tools, lack of reliable biomarkers, difficulty in distinguishing between pancreatic cancer and other pancreatic conditions, and the limited effectiveness of current treatment options.



Rising Research and Development related to Pancreatic Cancer



Pancreatic cancer is a highly aggressive cancer that is difficult to diagnose and treat. However, recent research has shown promising developments in the field of pancreatic cancer diagnostics. Liquid biopsy, artificial intelligence, biomarkers, imaging techniques, and personalized medicine are all areas of active research that may ultimately improve patient outcomes in pancreatic cancer.



Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that involves the analysis of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in a patient's blood. Recent research has shown that liquid biopsy can be used to detect pancreatic cancer at an earlier stage than traditional imaging methods.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in the field of pancreatic cancer diagnostics to improve the accuracy and efficiency of existing diagnostic methods. Recent research has shown that AI algorithms can accurately predict the likelihood of pancreatic cancer based on medical imaging data. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2020 found that an AI algorithm was able to predict the likelihood of pancreatic cancer with 90% accuracy based on CT scans.



Biomarkers are biological molecules that can be used to indicate the presence of a disease. Recent research has identified several biomarkers that may be useful in pancreatic cancer diagnostics. A study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology in 2021 found that a combination of three biomarkers (CA19-9, CEA, and FGF21) can accurately predict the likelihood of pancreatic cancer in patients with pancreatic cysts. Another study published in the Journal of Proteome Research in 2020 identified several biomarkers that may be useful in the early detection of pancreatic cancer.



Advances in medical imaging techniques are also improving pancreatic cancer diagnostics. Recent research has shown that endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is a highly accurate imaging technique for the detection of pancreatic cancer. A study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology in 2020 found that EUS was able to detect pancreatic cancer with 94% accuracy in patients with suspicious pancreatic masses.



Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment to an individual's unique genetic makeup. Recent research has shown that personalized medicine may be useful in pancreatic cancer diagnostics. A study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in 2021 found that a personalized vaccine can stimulate the immune system to attack pancreatic cancer cells.



Growing Prevalence of Pancreatic Cancer



The growing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is likely to have a significant impact on the market for pancreatic cancer diagnostics. As the incidence of pancreatic cancer continues to rise, there is a growing need for better and more efficient diagnostic tools to detect this disease at an early stage when treatment is most effective.



There are several factors driving the increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer, including an aging population, a growing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking and alcohol use. These developments are anticipated to persist, fueling an increase in demand for pancreatic cancer diagnostics.



In response to this demand, the market for pancreatic cancer diagnostics is likely to grow in the coming years. There are already several diagnostic tools available for pancreatic cancer, including imaging tests like CT scans, MRIs, and PET scans, as well as blood tests that measure levels of certain biomarkers. However, there is still a need for more accurate and reliable diagnostic tools, particularly for early-stage pancreatic cancer.



Research and development efforts are underway to develop new diagnostic tools for pancreatic cancer, such as liquid biopsies that detect circulating tumor DNA in the blood and new imaging technologies that can provide more detailed and accurate images of the pancreas.



The growing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is likely to drive innovation and investment in the market for pancreatic cancer diagnostics as researchers and companies work to develop better tools for detecting and treating this deadly disease, and this will support the growth of global pancreatic cancer diagnostics market in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market can be segmented by test type, cancer type, end user, region, and competitive landscape. Based on test type, the market can be divided into Diagnostic Imaging Tests, Biopsy, Blood Tests, Liver Function Tests, and Others. Based on cancer type the market is divided into Exocrine, Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Colloid Carcinoma, and Others. Based on end-user, the market is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.



Market Players



Siemens Healthcare GmbH, FUJIFILM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Immunovia, Inc., are some of the leading players operating in the Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Test Type:

Diagnostic Imaging Tests

CT scan

MRI

Ultrasound

Others

Biopsy

Blood Tests

Liver Function Tests

Others

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type:

Exocrine

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Colloid Carcinoma

Others

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

























Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

1.2.1. Markets Covered

1.2.2. Years Considered for Study

1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validations

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Test Type (Diagnostic Imaging Tests, Biopsy, Blood Tests, Liver Function Tests, Others)

5.2.1.1. By Diagnostic Imaging Tests (CT scan, MRI, Ultrasound, Others)

5.2.2. By Cancer Type (Exocrine, Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Colloid Carcinoma, Others)

5.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2022)

5.3. Product Map

5.3.1. By Test Type

5.3.2. By Cancer Type

5.3.3. By End User

5.3.4. By Region



6. North America Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Test Type

6.2.2. By Cancer Type

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Test Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Cancer Type

6.3.1.2.3. By End User

6.3.2. Canada Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Test Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Cancer Type

6.3.2.2.3. By End User

6.3.3. Mexico Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Test Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Cancer Type

6.3.3.2.3. By End User



7. Europe Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Test Type

7.2.2. By Cancer Type

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Test Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Cancer Type

7.3.1.2.3. By End User

7.3.2. Germany Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Test Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Cancer Type

7.3.2.2.3. By End User

7.3.3. United Kingdom Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecasty

7.3.3.2.1. By Test Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Cancer Type

7.3.3.2.3. By End User

7.3.4. Italy Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Test Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Cancer Type

7.3.4.2.3. By End User

7.3.5. Spain Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Test Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Cancer Type

7.3.5.2.3. By End User



8. Asia-Pacific Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Test Type

8.2.2. By Cancer Type

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Test Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Cancer Type

8.3.1.2.3. By End User

8.3.2. India Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Test Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Cancer Type

8.3.2.2.3. By End User

8.3.3. Japan Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Test Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Cancer Type

8.3.3.2.3. By End User

8.3.4. South Korea Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Test Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Cancer Type

8.3.4.2.3. By End User

8.3.5. Australia Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Test Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Cancer Type

8.3.5.2.3. By End User



9. South America Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Test Type

9.2.2. By Cancer Type

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Test Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Cancer Type

9.3.1.2.3. By End User

9.3.2. Argentina Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Test Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Cancer Type

9.3.2.2.3. By End User

9.3.3. Colombia Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Test Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Cancer Type

9.3.3.2.3. By End User



10. Middle East and Africa Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Test Type

10.2.2. By Cancer Type

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Test Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Cancer Type

10.3.1.2.3. By End User

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Test Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Cancer Type

10.3.2.2.3. By End User

10.3.3. UAE Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Test Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Cancer Type

10.3.3.2.3. By End User



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Recent Development

12.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3. Product Launches



13. Global Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1. Competition in the Industry

14.2. Potential of New Entrants

14.3. Power of Suppliers

14.4. Power of Customers

14.5. Threat of Substitute Products



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Business Overview

15.2. Product Offerings

15.3. Recent Developments

15.4. Key Personnel

15.5. SWOT Analysis

15.5.1. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

15.5.2. FUJIFILM Corporation

15.5.3. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

15.5.4. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

15.5.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

15.5.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.5.7. Immunovia, Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Siemens Healthcare GmbH

FUJIFILM Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Immunovia, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1fqmz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.