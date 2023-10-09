Company Announcement No 32/2023
|9 October 2023
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 40
On 6 July 2023 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 600m. The share buyback programme commenced on 10 July 2023 and will be completed by 31 January 2024.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
852,800
280,072,298.00
|2 October 2023
3 October 2023
4 October 2023
5 October 2023
6 October 2023
|14,000
16,000
16,000
14,000
14,000
|324.26
316.77
311.21
316.87
321.42
|4,539,640.00
5,068,320.00
4,979,360.00
4,436,180.00
4,499,880.00
|Total over week 40
|74,000
|23,523,380.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
926,800
303,595,678.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 932,378 own shares, equal to 1.65% of the Bank’s share capital.
