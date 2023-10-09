Versatile Non-Woven Abrasives: Cleaning, Deburring, and More - Applications Across Industries Drive Global Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Woven Abrasives Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-woven abrasives market is anticipated to experience steady growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Non-woven abrasives refer to products made from a web of nylon fibers or synthetic materials impregnated with abrasive grains and bonded with synthetic resins. These versatile products find applications in cleaning, deburring, blending, finishing, grinding, sanding, and surface preparation across various industries, including automotive and construction.

Market Segmentation

The non-woven abrasives market is categorized based on product types, substrates, application areas, and geographic regions.

Product Types:

Hand Pads Belts Discs Rolls Wheels Others

Among these, non-woven discs are particularly prominent and are commonly used as backing material for abrasive products, offering excellent surface conditioning and polishing capabilities for personal and commercial use.

Applications:

The growth of the non-woven abrasives market is driven by increased demand from several industries, including electronics, electrical, construction, textiles, manufacturing, and industrial machinery. Factors such as urbanization, rising living standards, and the need for infrastructural development contribute to the growing demand for non-woven abrasives.

Market Drivers

Demand from Growing Industries: The electronics and electrical industries, in particular, are driving the demand for non-woven materials, as some electronic devices and electrical applications incorporate non-woven abrasive materials. Additionally, increased urbanization and improved living standards boost demand for infrastructural development, spurring the use of non-woven abrasives in construction, manufacturing, and other industries. Demand from the Automotive Industry: Non-woven abrasives are extensively used in various automotive applications, including engine manufacturing, interior and exterior bodywork, and more. As the demand for automobiles rises, so does the need for non-woven abrasives, benefiting both automobile manufacturers and automotive parts suppliers.

Market Restraint

Fluctuations in the prices of abrasive materials and other components pose a significant challenge to the non-woven abrasives market. Resin prices, which are linked to crude oil prices, can be volatile due to macroeconomic factors, leading to price instability for non-woven abrasives. This instability can impact the profitability of suppliers and restrain market expansion.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to hold a significant share of the non-woven abrasives market. Countries like China, India, and Japan, known for their robust automotive and industrial sectors, are expected to drive demand. China, in particular, is a major manufacturing hub and a leader in electronics production. Additionally, India's focus on self-reliance has fueled industrial growth and increased construction activities.

Market Developments

In February 2022, CUMI Abrasives, a subsidiary of Carborundum Universal Ltd, acquired Rhodius Abrasives in Germany for €55 million to enhance its technological and geographical reach. In May 2023, Sak Abrasives acquired Jowitt and Rodgers Co., based in Philadelphia, U.S., to strengthen its presence in the American market.

