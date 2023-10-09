Global Radiopharmaceuticals Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2030 - Emergence of Radiotheranostics as Dual-Functioning Radiopharmaceuticals Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Radiopharmaceuticals estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This analysis provides insights into the historical performance, current status, and future projections for radioisotopes across various applications, including oncology, cardiology, endocrine tumors, neurology, and more. The report offers a 14-year perspective on sales percentages for 2016, 2023, and 2030, delivering valuable insights into market trends and dynamics.

Within the report, the SPECT Radioisotopes segment is expected to achieve a remarkable 10.4% CAGR, reaching a market value of US$6.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Pet Radioisotopes segment is projected to grow at a strong 9.8% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. market is estimated at US$3.1 billion in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a market size of approximately US$1.2 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 13.9% during the 2022-2030 analysis period.

The global SPECT and PET radioisotopes market is comprehensively evaluated in this report, focusing on annual sales data from 2016 to 2030 and encompassing various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape, including prominent names like Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to enhance your strategic planning initiatives.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Radiopharmaceuticals: A Prelude

Mechanism of Action

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Pandemic-Led Disruptions Affect Radiopharmaceuticals Supply

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US Hospitals

Hospitals Struggle as Distribution Bottlenecks Affect Supply of Medical Radioisotopes

Nuclear Medicine Services Back to Normal

Pandemic Presents Generational Opportunity

Global Market Outlook

Key Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance

Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

Supply Shortages Remain a Challenge to Market Growth

A Glimpse at Mo-99 Processors Worldwide

Nuclear Research Reactor Irradiators Worldwide: A Snapshot

Competition

Radiopharmaceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Radiotheranostics: Dual-Functioning Radiopharmaceuticals

Radiopharmaceuticals Become Promising for Cancer Theranostics

Changing Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications

Notable Clinical Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine

Advent of New Radiopharmaceuticals Widen Scope

Startups Develop Unique Radiopharmaceutical Solutions

Potential Role of Carbon Dots in Imaging and Theranostics

Nano Radiopharmaceuticals: Promising Role in Therapeutic and Imaging Applications

Current Major Focus Areas in Radiopharmaceutical Research

R&D Efforts in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Researchers Develop New Nanoparticles to Improve Radiopharmaceutical Efficiency

Oncoinvent and NPL Develop Unique Method to Measure & Deliver Dosages in Radiotherapy

Researchers Develop S-Value Database for Simplifying Complexity in Tumor Dosimetry

Key Impediments in Academic Research of Radiopharmaceuticals

Industry Gears up for Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals with Therapeutic Benefits

Role of Radiopharmaceuticals as Diagnostic Technology

Promising Molecular Imaging Technology Advancements for SPECT and PET

PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality, PET Vs SPECT: 2023E

Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization: A Potential Application for PET

Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Radiopharmaceuticals: Direct and Targeted Approach for Cancer Treatment

Increased Use of Radiopharmaceuticals Across Oncology to Drive Market Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

Intra-Operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM) Creates New Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection

Growing Prominence of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer Care

Radiopharmaceuticals Expand Horizons for Cancer Treatment Arena

Radiopharmaceuticals as Potential Silver Bullet to Target & Treat Prostate Cancer

Challenges with Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities

Personalized Medicine Drives Nuclear Medicine

Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population

Global Personalized Medicines Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2025 and 2028

Need for Guidance for Manufacture of Investigational Radiopharmaceuticals for Clinical Trials

Technetium-99m to Hold Immense Potential for Use in Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine in the Future

Shortage of 99Mo and 99mTc to Adversely Impact Provider Care and Patient Access

Novel Production Method Promises to End Problems of 99mTc Shortages

New Approach for Production of Clinical Radiopharmaceuticals

Gallium-68-labeled Radiopharmaceuticals: Production & Administering Challenges

Radiopharmaceuticals for COVID-19: Role in Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Therapeutic Uses

Arti?cial Intelligence: A Promising Tool in Radiotherapy and Radiopharmaceuticals

Nuclear Medicine & AI to Power the Future of Precision Medicine

Aging Global Population: A Vital Demography

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production

Regulatory Regime Governing Production and Use of Radiopharmaceuticals

The Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics (FIND) Act, 2021

Challenges Facing Nuclear Medicine Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 141 Featured)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Alliance Medical Ltd.

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Curium US LLC

GE Healthcare

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Jubilant DraxImage Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Medi-Radiopharma Ltd.

Nordion Inc.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

