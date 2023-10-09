Global Radiopharmaceuticals Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2030 - Emergence of Radiotheranostics as Dual-Functioning Radiopharmaceuticals Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Radiopharmaceuticals estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This analysis provides insights into the historical performance, current status, and future projections for radioisotopes across various applications, including oncology, cardiology, endocrine tumors, neurology, and more. The report offers a 14-year perspective on sales percentages for 2016, 2023, and 2030, delivering valuable insights into market trends and dynamics.
Within the report, the SPECT Radioisotopes segment is expected to achieve a remarkable 10.4% CAGR, reaching a market value of US$6.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Pet Radioisotopes segment is projected to grow at a strong 9.8% CAGR over the next eight years.
The U.S. market is estimated at US$3.1 billion in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a market size of approximately US$1.2 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 13.9% during the 2022-2030 analysis period.
The global SPECT and PET radioisotopes market is comprehensively evaluated in this report, focusing on annual sales data from 2016 to 2030 and encompassing various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Furthermore, the report provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape, including prominent names like Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to enhance your strategic planning initiatives.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Radiopharmaceuticals: A Prelude
- Mechanism of Action
- Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Pandemic-Led Disruptions Affect Radiopharmaceuticals Supply
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US Hospitals
- Hospitals Struggle as Distribution Bottlenecks Affect Supply of Medical Radioisotopes
- Nuclear Medicine Services Back to Normal
- Pandemic Presents Generational Opportunity
- Global Market Outlook
- Key Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance
- Classification of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: The Dominant Segment
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
- Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
- Supply Shortages Remain a Challenge to Market Growth
- A Glimpse at Mo-99 Processors Worldwide
- Nuclear Research Reactor Irradiators Worldwide: A Snapshot
- Competition
- Radiopharmaceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emergence of Radiotheranostics: Dual-Functioning Radiopharmaceuticals
- Radiopharmaceuticals Become Promising for Cancer Theranostics
- Changing Role of Radiopharmaceuticals in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications
- Notable Clinical Applications of Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine
- Advent of New Radiopharmaceuticals Widen Scope
- Startups Develop Unique Radiopharmaceutical Solutions
- Potential Role of Carbon Dots in Imaging and Theranostics
- Nano Radiopharmaceuticals: Promising Role in Therapeutic and Imaging Applications
- Current Major Focus Areas in Radiopharmaceutical Research
- R&D Efforts in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market
- Researchers Develop New Nanoparticles to Improve Radiopharmaceutical Efficiency
- Oncoinvent and NPL Develop Unique Method to Measure & Deliver Dosages in Radiotherapy
- Researchers Develop S-Value Database for Simplifying Complexity in Tumor Dosimetry
- Key Impediments in Academic Research of Radiopharmaceuticals
- Industry Gears up for Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals with Therapeutic Benefits
- Role of Radiopharmaceuticals as Diagnostic Technology
- Promising Molecular Imaging Technology Advancements for SPECT and PET
- PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging
- Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality, PET Vs SPECT: 2023E
- Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization: A Potential Application for PET
- Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
- Radiopharmaceuticals: Direct and Targeted Approach for Cancer Treatment
- Increased Use of Radiopharmaceuticals Across Oncology to Drive Market Growth
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020
- Intra-Operative Lymphatic Mapping (ILM) Creates New Opportunities for Radiopharmaceuticals in Cancer Detection
- Growing Prominence of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer Care
- Radiopharmaceuticals Expand Horizons for Cancer Treatment Arena
- Radiopharmaceuticals as Potential Silver Bullet to Target & Treat Prostate Cancer
- Challenges with Radiopharmaceuticals for Cancer
- Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth
- Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
- Personalized Medicine Drives Nuclear Medicine
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Global Personalized Medicines Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2025 and 2028
- Need for Guidance for Manufacture of Investigational Radiopharmaceuticals for Clinical Trials
- Technetium-99m to Hold Immense Potential for Use in Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine in the Future
- Shortage of 99Mo and 99mTc to Adversely Impact Provider Care and Patient Access
- Novel Production Method Promises to End Problems of 99mTc Shortages
- New Approach for Production of Clinical Radiopharmaceuticals
- Gallium-68-labeled Radiopharmaceuticals: Production & Administering Challenges
- Radiopharmaceuticals for COVID-19: Role in Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Therapeutic Uses
- Arti?cial Intelligence: A Promising Tool in Radiotherapy and Radiopharmaceuticals
- Nuclear Medicine & AI to Power the Future of Precision Medicine
- Aging Global Population: A Vital Demography
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Relevant Aspects of Radiopharmaceutical Production
- Regulatory Regime Governing Production and Use of Radiopharmaceuticals
- The Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics (FIND) Act, 2021
- Challenges Facing Nuclear Medicine Industry
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 141 Featured)
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Alliance Medical Ltd.
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals
- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Curium US LLC
- GE Healthcare
- IBA Radiopharma Solutions
- Jubilant DraxImage Inc.
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
- Medi-Radiopharma Ltd.
- Nordion Inc.
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
