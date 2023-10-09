SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 40

In week 40 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 3,669,128 own shares for total amount of 48,830,426 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|2.10.2023
|09:44:00
|450.000
|12,85
|5.782.500
|34.418.518
|2.10.2023
|10:45:00
|450.000
|12,70
|5.715.000
|34.868.518
|2.10.2023
|13:41:00
|450.000
|12,80
|5.760.000
|35.318.518
|2.10.2023
|15:25:00
|450.000
|12,80
|5.760.000
|35.768.518
|3.10.2023
|11:40:00
|25.000
|12,70
|317.500
|35.793.518
|3.10.2023
|14:11:00
|169.128
|12,70
|2.147.926
|35.962.646
|3.10.2023
|15:01:00
|400.000
|12,70
|5.080.000
|36.362.646
|4.10.2023
|10:20:00
|500.000
|12,85
|6.425.000
|36.862.646
|4.10.2023
|15:26:00
|475.000
|12,70
|6.032.500
|37.337.646
|6.10.2023
|09:34:00
|300.000
|12,70
|3.810.000
|37.637.646
|3,669,128
|46,830,426
|37,637,646
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 33,968,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 19,119,128 own shares, which corresponds to 9.88% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 246,430,426, or 49.29% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.94% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is.