SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 40

In week 40 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 3,669,128 own shares for total amount of 48,830,426 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
2.10.202309:44:00450.000   12,85     5.782.500     34.418.518   
2.10.202310:45:00450.000   12,70     5.715.000     34.868.518   
2.10.202313:41:00450.000   12,80     5.760.000     35.318.518   
2.10.202315:25:00450.000   12,80     5.760.000     35.768.518   
3.10.202311:40:0025.000   12,70     317.500     35.793.518   
3.10.202314:11:00169.128   12,70     2.147.926     35.962.646   
3.10.202315:01:00400.000   12,70     5.080.000     36.362.646   
4.10.202310:20:00500.000   12,85     6.425.000     36.862.646   
4.10.202315:26:00475.000   12,70     6.032.500     37.337.646   
6.10.202309:34:00300.000   12,70     3.810.000     37.637.646   
  3,669,128 46,830,42637,637,646

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 33,968,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 19,119,128 own shares, which corresponds to 9.88% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 246,430,426, or 49.29% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.94% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is.