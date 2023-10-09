Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ) on 9 October 2023

Stockholm, 9 October 2023 – At the Extra General Meeting (the “EGM”) in Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) on 9 October 2023, the following main resolutions were adopted.



Election of Chairman of the Board

The EGM resolved not to dismiss Jörgen Durban as member and chairman of the board of directors.

Authorization to issue new ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds

The EGM resolved, with required majority, to authorise the board of directors to resolve, on one or several occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off, to issue ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion into a maximum of 36,873,230 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 10 per cent of the share capital and votes, based on the current number of shares in the Company.

This information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on 9 October 2023 at 12:00 CEST.

