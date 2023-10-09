Emerson Rogers Acquires Flexible Benefit Service’s Wholesale Division

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Rogers, the nation’s largest employee benefits wholesale general agent, today announced the acquisition of Chicago, Illinois-based Flexible Benefit Service LLC’s (“Flex”) wholesale employee benefits division. Founded in 1988, Flex is a regional employee benefits wholesale general agency as well as a benefits administration firm. Flex will continue to own and operate its benefits administration division, providing FSA, HSA, HRA, COBRA, Commuter and other products and services nationwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Flexible Benefit Service President and CEO, John DiVito, stated: “Since 1988, our firm has earned a strong reputation for delivering innovative and cost-effective health care solutions for agents and brokers, employers, employees and individuals, backed by a superior level of personalized service and support. This exciting partnership with Emerson Rogers will expand the support and service offerings we bring to clients by providing our teams access to Emerson Rogers’ expanded set of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise.”

“We look forward to welcoming John and the general agency team of professionals from Flexible Benefit Service to Emerson Rogers,” added Emerson Rogers President, George Rosiak. “This partnership further strengthens our firm’s Midwest-based presence and industry expertise, and we look forward to aligning our core business strategies and capabilities to further enhance the value we deliver to our current and future broker partners.”

About Emerson Rogers

Founded in 1974, Emerson Rogers is the largest employee benefits wholesale general agent in the United States. Emerson Rogers assists brokers in differentiating themselves from their competition by introducing new and innovative programs while providing the tools, knowledge and support necessary to expand and protect their business. Emerson Rogers manages over $9.5 billion in insured premiums on behalf of its more than 10,000 broker partners. To learn more, visit www.emersonrogers.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

