Global Cell Harvesting Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to Drive the Cell Harvesting Market

Global Cell Harvesting Market to Reach $483.3 Million by 2030



The global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$274.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$483.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The market segments examined include Manual and Automated Cell Harvesting, focusing on specific sources such as Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue, and Other Applications. Additionally, the report assesses the market's role for Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes, and Other End-Uses.

Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$366.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Automated segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $84.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$84.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This extensive report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cell Harvesting market across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It covers various aspects, including annual sales projections from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year outlook for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cell Harvesting - A Prelude

With Stem Cells Holding Potential to Emerge as Savior for Healthcare System Struggling with COVID-19 Crisis, Demand for Cell Harvesting to Grow

Select Clinical Trials in Progress for MSCs in the Treatment of COVID-19

Lack of Antiviral Therapy Brings Spotlight on MSCs as Potential Option to Treat Severe Cases of COVID-19

Stem Cells Garner Significant Attention amid COVID-19 Crisis

Growing R&D Investments & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Global Cell Harvesting Market over the Long-term

US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Experience Lucrative Growth Rate

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms to Remain Key End-User

Remarkable Progress in Stem Cell Research Unleashes Unlimited Avenues for Regenerative Medicine and Drug Development

Drug Development

Therapeutic Potential

A Prelude to Genetic Testing

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Cell Harvesting

The Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to Drive the Cell Harvesting Market

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for Stem Cell, Driving the Cell Harvesting

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead for Cell Harvesting

Spectacular Advances in Stem Cell R&D Open New Horizons for Regenerative Medicine

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Transplants Drive the Demand for Cell Harvesting

Rise in Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Procedures Propels Market Expansion

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for Cell Harvesting

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

High Cell Density as Major Bottleneck Leads to Innovative Cell Harvesting Methods

Advanced Harvesting Systems to Overcome Centrifugation Issues

Sophisticated Filters for Filtration Challenges

Innovations in Closed Systems Boost Efficiency & Productivity of Cell Harvesting

Enhanced Harvesting and Separation of Micro-Carrier Beads

