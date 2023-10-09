Global Active Calcium Silicate Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $447.2 Million by 2028 from $329.7 Million in 2022 - Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Calcium Silicate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global active calcium silicate market size reached US$ 329.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the the market is set to reach US$ 447.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.02% during 2023-2028.

Active calcium silicate is widely employed to enhance the mechanical characteristics of bioactive glasses, making them suitable for load-bearing functions.

These materials based on active calcium silicate play a pivotal role in various dental and surgical procedures, particularly in endodontics and oral surgery. They offer superior apical sealing capabilities and exhibit high pH levels post-mixing. This, in turn, reduces treatment durations and mitigates the risks associated with tooth fractures and incomplete calcification, addressing the escalating prevalence of oral ailments.

Furthermore, the rising elderly population, susceptible to dental issues like decay, gum diseases, oral cancer, infections, and tooth loss, is fueling the demand for nanostructured active calcium silicates for efficient root canal obturation therapy. Beyond dental applications, nanostructured active calcium silicate is finding increased use in bone regeneration, particularly in scenarios involving road accidents and traumatic injuries.

Additionally, the thriving construction sector is adopting active calcium silicate foams for interior wall insulation. Innovations in nanotechnology by various manufacturers are aimed at enhancing the physical attributes of active calcium silicates, such as flowability, consistency, and setting time.

These advancements are poised to drive increased adoption across diverse end-use industries worldwide, stimulating market expansion.

