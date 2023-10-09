Industrial Automation Boosts Demand for Advanced Punching Machines in Global Market

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Punching Machine Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The punching machine market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 361.93 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, at an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.56% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the punching machine market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the punching machine market:

Rising Industrial Automation: Increasing industrial automation worldwide is contributing to the demand for advanced punching machines. Growing Demand for CNC Machines: The growing demand for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines is driving the adoption of punching machines. Growth in the Automotive Industry: The automotive industry's growth is leading to increased demand for punching machines for various applications.

Market Segmentation

The punching machine market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Hydraulic punching machine Mechanical punching machine Others

By End-user:

Automotive industry Chemical industry Construction industry Others

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America

Emerging Market Trends

The report identifies several emerging market trends, including:

Increased Focus on Additive Manufacturing: The increased focus on additive manufacturing is driving market growth, with punching machines playing a role in creating complex parts and components. High-Speed Steel-Cutting Tools: The growing market for high-speed steel-cutting tools is contributing to the demand for advanced punching machines. Growth of Fabricated Metal Products: The enhanced growth of fabricated metal products is fueling the adoption of punching machines in various industries.

Key Companies Mentioned

The report provides vendor analysis and mentions approximately 25 companies operating in the punching machine market, including:

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl

Boschert GmbH and Co. KG

Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd.

CUUMED CATHETER MEDICAL CO. LTD.

Dallan SpA

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

Durmazlar Makina AS

Hydro Power Tech Engineering

iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd.

JPW Industries Inc.

NITTO KOHKI Co. Ltd.

Oemme SpA

Produtech Srl

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Schind Machines

TAMA Aps

TRUMPF SE Co. KG

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

