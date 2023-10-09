Digital Pathology Market Set to Surpass USD 2.0 Bn by 2032 Driven by Technological Advancements in Digital Imaging | Marketresearch.biz

New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market had a valuation of USD 0.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030, reaching USD 2.0 Bn by 2032.



The demand is driven by factors such as the rising occurrence of cancer, a focus on improving workflow efficiency, and the demand for quicker diagnostic tools. Key players in the market are investing in healthcare, launching new products, and emphasizing telepathology and drug discovery. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of digital pathology in maintaining clinical services and supporting pathology-based research.







Key Takeaways

Product segment in the market include scanners, software, and storage systems , which are essential components of digital pathology systems.



, which are essential components of digital pathology systems. End-users of digital pathology solutions include Diagnostic Labs, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Companies, and Hospitals .

. North America dominated the market in 2022, with a market share of over 40% .

. Growth drivers include increasing awareness of early cancer diagnosis, technological advancements, and rising adoption of digital pathology systems.

For a detailed analysis of leading revenue streams, Request a Digital Pathology Market Sample Report at https://marketresearch.biz/report/digital-pathology-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors

The transformation of healthcare is being driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer is pushing healthcare systems towards early detection and prevention. Secondly, technological advancements in digital imaging, AI, and machine learning are revolutionizing diagnostics and treatment. These innovations provide more accurate and personalized care. Lastly, a growing awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis is leading to increased screening and better survival rates. Together, these factors are reshaping healthcare towards proactive, technology-driven, and patient-centered approaches.



Restraining Factors



Several restraining factors are impacting the adoption of transformative healthcare practices and technologies. Firstly, there's a shortage of skilled personnel proficient in digital pathology technology, hindering the effective use of advanced systems. Also, the high upfront costs associated with implementing digital pathology systems present financial challenges for healthcare institutions. Moreover, reimbursement challenges, stemming from inconsistent policies and rates, create uncertainty for healthcare providers. These factors collectively slow down the adoption of technologies that could greatly enhance patient care and diagnostics in the healthcare industry.

By Product

The global digital pathology market has three main segments: scanners, software, and storage systems. Scanners make up the largest share at 44.9% in 2022, driven by increased installations due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. got CE marking for its VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner in June 2022 for cancer diagnosis. The software segment is expected to grow the fastest, with key players developing advanced systems to address rising cancer cases.

By Application

The digital pathology market has three segments: drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. In 2022, drug discovery had a 45.7% share and is expected to stay dominant due to increased preclinical studies and toxicology testing. Disease diagnosis is also growing rapidly, driven by rising chronic diseases. Digital pathology offers faster, accurate diagnoses and telepathology is gaining traction for remote expert opinions. This synergy between digital tech and diagnosis promises to revolutionize healthcare for better patient outcomes.

To see how our analysis can inform your plans, Inquire about a brochure on our report at https://marketresearch.biz/report/digital-pathology-market/#inquiry

By End-use

In 2022, hospitals dominated the market with a 36.5% share due to their role in diagnosis and treatment. They're investing in labs and digital scanning tech to offer comprehensive healthcare. This benefits both providers and patients by speeding up diagnoses and enhancing the patient experience, aligning with the trend of improving healthcare access and quality.

By Product

Scanner

Software

Storage System

By Application

Teleconsultation

Drug Discovery

Training

Disease Diagnosis

By End-use

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Make informed business decisions with our sample report, revealing key market insights Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 0.9 Bn Market Size (2032) US$ 2.0 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.5% Scanners Segment Revenue Share 44.9% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Growth Opportunities

The proliferation of remote consultations and telepathology is revolutionizing healthcare by making it more accessible and convenient for patients worldwide. This shift towards virtual care not only ensures timely access to medical expertise but also reduces the burden on physical healthcare facilities.

Moreover, the integration of digital pathology with cutting-edge AI and big data analytics is a game-changer. It empowers healthcare professionals to make more accurate diagnoses and facilitates groundbreaking research, unlocking insights that were previously inaccessible.

Lastly, collaborations between the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical and biotech companies are fostering innovation in therapies and diagnostics. These synergies hold the promise of delivering novel treatments and diagnostic tools that can significantly improve patient outcomes.

Latest Trends

Adoption of AI in Healthcare and Digital Pathology

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, including pathology diagnosis, is on the rise. AI-based tools, such as clinical decision support systems, improve medical care and streamline workflows. Aiosyn's AI-enabled algorithm, AiosynQC, supports digital pathology labs in research, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals by enhancing quality control processes.

AI-powered digital pathology solutions can analyze large volumes of pathology images and provide insights to pathologists, aiding in more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. AI algorithms can detect patterns and anomalies in pathology images that may be difficult for human pathologists to identify, leading to faster and more accurate diagnoses. AI integration into digital pathology systems opens up opportunities for improving diagnostic accuracy and enabling personalized medicine.

Implementation of Healthcare IT Solutions

The implementation of healthcare IT solutions is driving the demand for digital pathology. Organizations use these solutions to reduce costs, automate processes, alleviate resource bottlenecks, and facilitate content sharing. Collaboration and digital documentation across scientific disciplines contribute to market growth. Digital pathology is also adopted to improve lab efficiency, facilitate teleconsultations, and support companion diagnostics and drug discovery.

Maximize your profitability with MarketResearch.Biz - Gain a competitive edge by acquiring this premium report at https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=5922

Regional Analysis

The Digital Pathology Market is expected to be dominated by North America in 2023 due to several factors. These include the growing incidence of cancer, rising healthcare spending, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region, all of which contribute to the market's expansion in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate due to rapid digitalization, increased investments in the medical field, and the growing adoption of digital imaging in developing economies.

Key Regions & Countries

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Uncover valuable statistics and future projections by accessing a sample report for historical and forecast market data spanning 2016 to 2032 at https://marketresearch.biz/report/digital-pathology-market/request-sample/

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape in Digital Pathology Market is marked by established healthcare companies like Philips and Roche offering comprehensive solutions. Meanwhile, startups such as PathAI and Proscia focus on AI-powered image analysis. Academic institutions also play a role, contributing to research and open-source tools. This diverse mix of players is driving innovation in this rapidly evolving field, benefiting healthcare by improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Key Market Players

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc.

Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International Inc.

ContextVision AB

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Minerva Imaging and Visiopharm announced a strategic collaboration to enhance AI-driven image analysis in digital pathology.

In March 2023, Leica Biosystems extended its partnership with Paige to enhance AI and image management technologies in digital pathology workflows worldwide.

In March 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. to integrate Hamamatsu's NanoZoomer range into Agilent's digital pathology solution.

Browse More Related Reports

Urology Devices Market size is expected to be worth around USD 65.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 36.0 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Orthopedic Devices Market size is expected to be worth around USD 74.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 54.1 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Insulin Pump Market size was USD 5.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.0 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2032.

3D Printing in Prosthetics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 3.7 Bn by 2032 from USD 1.8 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market size is expected to be worth around USD 10.7 Bn by 2032 from USD 5.4 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. MarketResearch.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-made reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch