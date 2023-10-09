Global Hardwood Flooring Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Diverse Styles and Durability Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardwood Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hardwood flooring market size reached US$ 47.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 61.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Hardwood flooring comes in a wide range of styles, colors, cuts, and species, offering versatile options and designs to consumers. The unique appearance and texture of wood bring aesthetic appeal to floors. Additionally, hardwood floors are highly durable and have a longer lifespan after installation. They are also convenient to install and require minimal routine maintenance.

The thriving construction industry plays a pivotal role in driving market growth. With rapid population growth, there is a significant demand for housing facilities, leading to a surge in residential construction projects worldwide.

Governments of various countries, along with private stakeholders, are making substantial investments in the development of advanced infrastructure, further fueling market growth. Additionally, there is a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing and sophisticated interiors, particularly among urban populations, which contributes to increased sales of hardwood flooring.

Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing innovative flooring designs with vibrant and soothing color combinations to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Another significant factor driving market growth is the emerging trend of renovating and remodeling existing residential and commercial spaces. This trend, coupled with rising disposable incomes and improving living standards, contributes to market expansion. Currently, North America leads the market, holding the largest market share.

The report also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape within the market. Some of the top hardwood flooring companies in the industry include AHF, LLC, UNILIN, Beaulieu International Group, Classen, FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG, and Formica Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hardwood flooring market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hardwood flooring market?

What is the market breakup based on the end-use sector?

What is the market breakup based on the raw material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key drivers and challenges in the market?

What is the level of competition in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the margins in hardwood flooring?

What are the raw material requirements for hardwood flooring?

What are the various unit operations involved in a hardwood flooring manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a hardwood flooring manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a hardwood flooring manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for hardwood flooring?

What are the transportation requirements for hardwood flooring?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a hardwood flooring manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a hardwood flooring manufacturing plant?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $47.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $61.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Hardwood Flooring Manufacturing Process

Product Overview

Detailed Process Flow

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Land and Construction Requirements

Machinery Requirements

Machinery Pictures

Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

Packaging Requirements

Transportation Requirements

Utilities Requirements

Manpower Requirements

Competitive Landscape

AHF

LLC

UNILIN

Beaulieu International Group

Classen

FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

Formica Group

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by End-Use Sector:

At present, the commercial sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Breakup by Raw Material:

Amongst these, red oak accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Red Oak

White Oak

Maple

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

