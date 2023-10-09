Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size

Key players operating in the global virus-like particle vaccine market include Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Medicago, Dynavax Technologies, Cytos Biotechnology, iBio, Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic, and GeoVax Labs, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global virus-like particle vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Advances in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering and protein expression technologies, have made it more cost-effective and efficient to produce VLPs. This has reduced barriers to entry for vaccine development.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the stage outlook, the approved vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the application type outlook, the infectious disease segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is analyzed to account for largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Healthcare Providers
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Government Vaccination Programs

By Stage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Pre-clinical Research Stage
  • Approved Vaccines

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Cancer Immunotherapy
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

