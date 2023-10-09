AMBU ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022/23

Today, Ambu announces its preliminary financial 2022/23 results. For the financial year 2022/23, EBIT before special items totalled DKK 302m, with an EBIT margin before special items of 6.3% (previous outlook: 5 – 6%), mainly driven by scale in OPEX and product mix.





PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2022/23

Last year’s comparative figures are stated in brackets.

Revenue was DKK 4,775m (DKK 4,444m), with organic growth of 7.6% (4%), driven by strong growth in Endoscopy Solutions. Reported growth for the year was 7.4% (11%).

Gross margin was 56.8% (57.5%), mainly impacted by a strengthened product mix, driven by Endoscopy Solutions.

EBIT before special items was DKK 302m (DKK 122m), corresponding to a margin of 6.3% (2.7%), mainly driven by scale in OPEX.





Based on the preliminary full-year 2023/23 results, Ambu’s organic revenue growth and EBIT margin before special items are as follows:

Previous outlook 9 October 2023 Organic revenue growth 6 - 8% 7.6% EBIT margin before special items 5 - 6% 6.3%





The stated preliminary results for the full financial year 2022/23 are unaudited.

Ambu will release its Annual Report on 8 November 2023.











