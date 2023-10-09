Global 3D TSV Devices Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030 - Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D TSV Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D TSV Devices Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis covers other key segments such as Memory, MEMS, CMOS Image Sensors, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Advanced LED Packaging, Other Products, Consumer Electronics, Information & Communication Technology, Automotive, Military, Aerospace & Defense, and Other End-Uses.

This comprehensive assessment offers valuable data for understanding the market's past, present, and future trends, making it an essential resource for industry professionals and decision-makers.

Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mems segment is estimated at 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $954.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the 3D TSV Devices market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It provides insights into annual sales trends from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2015 to 2021, and a 15-year perspective for the years 2015, 2023, and 2030.



The 3D TSV Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$954.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.

This report explores these intricate dynamics of the market and offers detailed insights into the competitive landscape, featuring key industry players such as ASE Group, Amkor Technology, and Broadcom Inc.



MARKET OVERVIEW

3D TSV Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

A Prelude to 3D TVS

Comparison of 3D TSV with Other 3D IC Integration Technologies: A Snapshot

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Regional Analysis

Global Market for 3D TSV Devices: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for 3D TSV Devices - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Foundries Stay Ahead in 3D TSV Device Manufacturing

IDMs Include 3D TSV Technology in their Wafer Processing Units

OSAT Companies Vie for Place in 3D TSV Landscape

Advantages & Limitations for Foundries, IDMs, and OSATs Operating in 3D TSV Landscape: A Snapshot

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology

Smartphones

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Tablet PCs

Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case

Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand

Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing

AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue

Global AI Semiconductor Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2023 & 2025

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 & 2022

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage Adoption of 3D TSV Devices

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector

A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions

Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO

Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion

Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities

3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors Vertical

Global CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) Package Solutions Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Technology

Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment

Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV

3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging

3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment

DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation

System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance Performance of 3D IC Devices

Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment Market Demand

Issues

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices

Benefits of 3D TSV Devices

Historical Timeline

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

IBM Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Globalfoundries, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

FRT GmbH

GS Nanotech

GalaxyCore Inc.

Gpixel, Inc.

Heliotis AG

Hill Technical Sales Corporation

CORIAL

Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd.

