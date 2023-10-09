Global 3D TSV Devices Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030 - Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D TSV Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D TSV Devices Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The analysis covers other key segments such as Memory, MEMS, CMOS Image Sensors, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Advanced LED Packaging, Other Products, Consumer Electronics, Information & Communication Technology, Automotive, Military, Aerospace & Defense, and Other End-Uses.
This comprehensive assessment offers valuable data for understanding the market's past, present, and future trends, making it an essential resource for industry professionals and decision-makers.
Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mems segment is estimated at 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $954.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR
This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the 3D TSV Devices market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It provides insights into annual sales trends from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2015 to 2021, and a 15-year perspective for the years 2015, 2023, and 2030.
The 3D TSV Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$954.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.
This report explores these intricate dynamics of the market and offers detailed insights into the competitive landscape, featuring key industry players such as ASE Group, Amkor Technology, and Broadcom Inc.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- 3D TSV Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- A Prelude to 3D TVS
- Comparison of 3D TSV with Other 3D IC Integration Technologies: A Snapshot
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Regional Analysis
- Global Market for 3D TSV Devices: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for 3D TSV Devices - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Foundries Stay Ahead in 3D TSV Device Manufacturing
- IDMs Include 3D TSV Technology in their Wafer Processing Units
- OSAT Companies Vie for Place in 3D TSV Landscape
- Advantages & Limitations for Foundries, IDMs, and OSATs Operating in 3D TSV Landscape: A Snapshot
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology
- Smartphones
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Tablet PCs
- Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case
- Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand
- Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing
- AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue
- Global AI Semiconductor Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2023 & 2025
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021
- Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022
- Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 & 2022
- Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
- Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage Adoption of 3D TSV Devices
- Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices
- Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- 3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector
- A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions
- Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO
- Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion
- Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities
- 3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors Vertical
- Global CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) Package Solutions Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Technology
- Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment
- Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV
- 3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging
- 3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment
- DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation
- System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance Performance of 3D IC Devices
- Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment Market Demand
- Issues
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)
- An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices
- Benefits of 3D TSV Devices
- Historical Timeline
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
- IBM Corporation
- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
- Amkor Technology, Inc.
- ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.
- Himax Technologies, Inc.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
- FRT GmbH
- GS Nanotech
- GalaxyCore Inc.
- Gpixel, Inc.
- Heliotis AG
- Hill Technical Sales Corporation
- CORIAL
- Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wagfmt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.