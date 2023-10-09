Hose Pump Market Revenue to Cross USD 1.3 billion by 2031, Securing a 4.8% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The hose pump market acquired US$ 879.3 million in 2022. The market is likely to be worth US$ 1.3 billion by 2031 capturing a 4.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. Hose pumps are often used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemical processing, and water treatment. They are known for their gentle pumping action, making them suitable for handling shear-sensitive or viscous fluids, as well as abrasive or corrosive materials.
Get Access to Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55866
The rise in demand for high-pressure pumps is projected to push the hose pump market demand in diverse industries. This in turn is estimated to lead to increased innovation and the development of more efficient and cost-effective pumps. Hose pumps are reliable compared to traditional pumps, as they are less prone to failure due to wear and tear. Additionally, hose pumps are often safer and more environment-friendly than other types of pumps, as they are not subject to the same risks of explosion or spillage.
Hose pumps are also ideal for applications where water needs to be pumped over long distances. They are also ideal for applications that require a high level of accuracy, as hose pumps are able to maintain a steady flow rate regardless of the pressure.
Key Findings of Market Report
- Water and wasterwater treatment segment held a significant market share in the hose pump market as there is rising need for water treatment plants with the increasing demand for clear water and the growing population.
- Chemicals metering also witnessed a considerable growth in the market.
Market Trends for Hose Pumps
- Rise in demand for clean water is likely to fuel the need to treat water and consequently, augment the hose pump market development.
- There is a growing demand for hose pumps from different industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and mining and this trend is driving the market growth.
- Integration of loT (Internet of Things) capabilities into the pumps by pump manufactures is the key trend in the market.
- Demand for customizable pump solutions was the significant trend in industries having specialized as well as diverse needs.
Market for Hose Pumps: Regional Outlook
- Asia Pacific is likely to obtain a significant market share due to the presence of a large number of chemical industries in the region and the rise in investments in infrastructure development.
- Rising focus on renewable energy sources and growing awareness among consumers about the environment are expected to further drive the demand for energy-efficient pumps in the Asia Pacific region.
Global Hose Pump Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global hose pump market mainly focus on product development as a significant marketing strategy as per the analysis of the latest hose pump market research. Key players in the market hugely focus on following a few effective strategies to increase their product portfolio and leverage their position in the market.
The market is highly competitive and stagnant due to the presence of numerous global and regional players. Some of the key market participants in the hose pump market are:
- Flowrox Oy
- Graco Inc.
- Ingersoll Rand
- ProMinent
- PSG
- TAPFLO AB
- Aalborg Instruments
- Verder Liquids B.V.
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group
- WDT Werner Dosiertechnik GmbH & Co. KG.
Get Exclusive Discount on Hose Pump Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=55866
Product Portfolio
- Flowrox OY is a Finnish industry known for its contribution to the hose pump market through the development and manufacturing of reliable peristaltic hose pumps. They also have developed advanced peristaltic pump technology which provides precise and consistent fluid handling capabilities.
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is a leading manufacturer of peristaltic hose pumps under the Waston-Marlow and Bredel brands. They have developed a range of hose pumps suitable for various applications including water and wastewater treatments, and food and beverage industry.
- The Verder Group acquired the Jabsco Lobe Pumps Product Line from Xylem on May 27, 2021. The acquisition is estimated to enable the company to expand its portfolio of products in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.
- Verder Group is emphasizing on growing its market presence, diversifying its product offering, and sharpening its focus on the hygiene sector in order to further enhance its presence in developing countries.
- Grundfos, a leading name in the pump industry, provides hose pumps under the Albin Pump brand. Their house pumps are used in chemical processing, industrial application and water and wasterwater treatment contributing to efficient fluid handling.
Global Hose Pump Market Segmentation
By Maximum Pressure
- Below 2 bar
- 2 to 4 bar
- 4 to 6 bar
- 6 to 8 bar
- 8 to 16 bar
- 16 to 32 bar
- 32 to 64 bar
By Hose Material
- Natural Rubber
- Nitrile Rubber
- Neoprene
- PVC
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Others
By Maximum Flow
- Up to 2 m³/h
- 2 to 4 m³/h
- 4 to 6 m³/h
- 6 to 8 m³/h
- 8 to 10 m³/h
By End-use
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Chemicals Metering
- Hydrocarbons Metering
- Food and Beverage with Abrasive Ingredients
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- South America
Place an Order Copy of Hose Pump Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55866<ype=S
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com