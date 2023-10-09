ResGreen Focuses on Increasing Revenue - Adds Intellistore USA to its Growing Network of Distributors

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI) (OTC PINK: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today a strategic partnership with Intellistore USA, a smart intralogistics solutions provider, to increase sales by offering complete automation solutions to customers. Intellistore provides high-tech Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) that can be easily integrated with ResGreen’s BotWay software, Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).



As a distributor, Intellistore will sell, integrate and install ResGreen’s products to customers throughout the U.S. Intellistore targets customers that are looking for large-scale, 24/7 automation solutions to improve throughput, productivity and storage capacity.

“We are excited to add Intellistore to our expanding list of distributors. The company’s employees are dedicated to introducing our leading-edge AI-based solutions to its extensive customer base,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “The partnership showcases our BotWay software, which integrates seamlessly with Intellistore’s ASRS to increase efficiency, while reducing operational costs for customers.”

“Our partnership with ResGreen helps us bring intelligent, automated solutions to companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries from distribution to warehousing and manufacturing,” said Roger Olle, Vice President of Sales at Intellistore. “We look forward to introducing ResGreen’s AGVs, AMRs and software to our ever-growing customer base.”

ResGreen recently introduced SimuPath, a game-changing simulation program that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Unreal Engine, a 3D creation tool used in gaming, to design a virtual representation of a manufacturing facility or warehouse that perfectly reflects its physical dimensions and structures. SimuPath’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps determine the best routes for optimum material handling efficiency and relays the information to ResGreen’s leading-edge mobile robots – BigBuddy, PullBuddy and LilBuddy – as well as other robotic solutions, such as human drones, within the virtual environment.

Intellistore provides lead-edge mini-load, unit-load, linear robot and circular robot ASRS, as well as other smart technologies.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen pioneers the convergence of Industry 4.0 and the human-centric principles of Industry 5.0, revolutionizing manufacturing with cutting-edge mobile robots and AI. Our mission is to bring these technologies to small and medium companies, bridging the gap with industry giants. Our holistic approach seamlessly integrates multi-platform communication, optimizing workplaces with AI, Unreal Engine simulations, and collaborative human-robot interfaces. We simplify robotics integration, offering comprehensive support and training. Backed by a seasoned team, we align with IoT, cloud computing, and analytics standards. ResGreen empowers companies to compete, boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enabling data-driven decisions in both Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 realms. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

About Intellistore

Intellistore consists of a talented group of entrepreneurs and engineers with a groundbreaking idea designed to contribute towards a better tomorrow. We provide smart solutions for companies of all sizes and pride ourselves on our unparalleled, dedicated service. At Intellistore, we believe that the right understanding and technological edge can lead companies towards a successful future. Visit www.intellistoreusa.com for more information.





ResGreen’s BotWay software integrates easily with Intellistore’s ASRS, as well as vehicles and equipment from other suppliers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9327ce76-fcfa-42f4-bbb2-573ac58501fe