Swarm Robotics Market Size is expected to Reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028 | CAGR of 30.9%

Chicago, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swarm Robotics Market Size by Platform (UAV, UGV), Application (Security, Inspection & Monitoring, Mapping & Surveying, Search & Rescue and Disaster Relief, Supply Chain and Warehouse Management), End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Swarm Robotics Market Size Market Players

Major vendors in the swarm robotics companies include Hydromea (Switzerland), Boston Dynamic (US), SwarmFarm (Australia), Swarm Technology (US), Sentien Robotics (US), Berkeley Marine Robotics (US), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), FARobot, Inc. (Taiwan), K-Team Corporation (Switzerland), KION Group AG (Germany), among others.

Dowload PDF Brochure :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=208095486

Swarm Robotics Market Size Dynamics:

Driver: Rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military sector

Swarm-based drones can easily cover large areas at low costs, owing to which their adoption has been increasing for military operations. In addition, these swarm-based drones are used in times of natural calamities such as earthquakes, forest fires, and floods. UAVs are extensively used for various military operations, such as search and rescue, surveillance, traffic monitoring, weather monitoring, and firefighting. The increasing adoption of swarm drones in military sectors and growing research and development activities in this swarm technology is driving the market growth. For instance, in 2023, NewSpace Research, a Bengaluru-based start-up has delivered SWARM drones to Indian Army, which makes the Army the first major armed force in the world to operationalize these high-density SWARM drones.

Restraint: Technical Challenges and High Initial Investment

Several characteristics that make swarm robotics strategic for many future use cases (autonomous, decentralized, etc.) also limit the evolution of the technology from academic institutions to scalable industrial solutions. Swarm robots need to be able to communicate with each other in order to coordinate their actions. This can be a challenge in complex environments, such as those with a lot of noise or interference. In some cases, robot swarms are unable to complete a task if global communication is blocked. Although several existing wireless technologies are available, the protocols specialized for swarm robotics remain undiscovered.

Opportunities: Integration of swarm intelligence technology with connected cars

The growing penetration of connected cars in the swarm robotics market is expected to positively impact the market. Connected cars are equipped with sensors and communication technologies that allow them to interact with each other and with the environment. This makes them ideal platforms for swarm robotics applications. Connected cars enable the driver to connect with online platforms and facilitate real-time communication. The growth of this market is driven by government mandates on telematics applications, the implementation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for usage-based insurance (UBI).

Challenges: Low awareness about swarm intelligence and reluctance to accept new technology by key industries

There is currently less information about swarm robotics in the market, although the situation is expected to change positively in the coming years. Due to less information, users are unaware of the advantages such as decentralization, robustness, flexibility, and scalability of swarm intelligence. Therefore, they are less willing to adopt this technology. There has been a gradual information wave elucidating and educating end users, which is expected to gain momentum in the coming years, leading to the increased adoption of swarm technology and robots.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Swarm Robotics Market Size, share, value, Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

120 – Tables

45 – Figures

157 – Pages

REQUEST SAMPLE :-

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=208095486

Swarm Robotics Companies - LG Energy Solution (South Korea) and Samsung SDI Co., Ltd are the Key Players

Hydromea is a company specializing in underwater wireless communication and robotics solutions. They focus on developing innovative technologies for various industries requiring reliable and efficient underwater communication. Hydromea's drones are designed to inspect submerged assets, such as pipelines, offshore platforms, and ships. The drones are equipped with a variety of sensors, including cameras, sonar, and lasers. They can also be used to collect water samples and to perform other underwater tasks. The company offers various products such as VERTEX, EXRAY, LUMA, and DISKDRIVE. The company serves various industries, such as oil and gas, shipping, and renewable energy. The company is engaged in developing small autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) designed to cooperate in large groups using a low-frequency radio system for robotic swarms.

SwarmFarm Robotics is one of the leading companies engaged in the development of agricultural robots for crop production. It offers driverless tractors that automate existing field operations. They are lightweight, efficient, and sensor-guided autonomous machines loaded with technology that allows new farming methods. Its crop protection robot, for example, provides precision application of protection products, significantly improving efficiencies. Through individual weed treatment, the robot massively reduces the amount of herbicide used on farms, improving agriculture's sustainability and environmental impact. It also has mowing and slashing robots.

Related Reports:

Military Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Propulsion, Non-propulsion), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Composition, Voltage, Power Density and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027