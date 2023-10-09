Spirax Sarco introduces Turflow heat exchanger

Blythewood, South Carolina, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management has expanded its product line to include the new Turflow heat exchanger. The Spirax Sarco Turflow heat exchanger is a high-efficiency heat transfer product solution that manages the heating and cooling of fluids including process water. The unique design consists of straight corrugated tubes within a shell and encourages turbulent flow, resulting in high-efficiency heat transfer for customers in all industries including food, beverage, and sanitary process industries.

"Spirax Sarco is pleased to offer the Turflow heat exchanger, a high-efficiency heat transfer solution that is designed by experts. Therefore, you can be confident that the precisely sized and matched equipment will offer you efficient and accurate operation," said Chris Rossi, Spirax Sarco Product Manager.

According to Rossi, the Turflow is a gasket-free design constructed wholly from stainless steel. Normally the heated fluid will flow through the tubes and the heating medium will be in the shell; both counter current and concurrent flow paths can be accommodated, inclusive of horizontal or vertical installation. The Turflow is designed, manufactured, and approved for steam and condensate applications and complies with EC1935:2004 Food Contact Materials. It also complies with regulation EC2023:2006 on good manufacturing practices for materials and articles intended to come into contact with food.

More information on Spirax Sarco’s Turflow heat exchanger is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800)883-4411, or email at orders@spirax.com.

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

