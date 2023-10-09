Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference and the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will deliver a company presentation and hold investor meetings at the Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held October 12, 2023 in New York City. Sensus management will also participate in the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference being held October 19-22, 2023 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, will deliver a 10-minute presentation at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time at the Yale Club. The presentation will not be webcast. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. To request a meeting with Sensus Healthcare management, please contact your Roth MKM representative or Kim Golodetz at LHA Investor Relations at kgolodetz@lhai.com.

Sensus will showcase its advancements in superficial radiotherapy at the 43rd Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, while demonstrating its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™, SRT-100 Vision™ with IG-SRT, using the latest ultrasound technology for accurate visualization of the dermis, and Sentinel™, its proprietary IT Solutions product.

Sensus Healthcare's devices utilize the Multi-Dimensional Superficial Radiotherapy platform, which provides an alternative low-energy X-ray treatment for various types of non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. Designed to deliver effective and safe radiotherapy, SRT offers patients a non-surgical, painless and cosmetically appealing treatment option. By enabling seamless integration with existing healthcare systems, Sensus Healthcare's solutions ensure enhanced flexibility and convenience for healthcare providers.

Fall Clinical participants are invited to visit Sensus Healthcare at the Wynn Hotel to witness live product demonstrations and interact with the company's knowledgeable representatives. To schedule an appointment or for more information about Sensus Healthcare's participation, please contact Sensus Healthcare by visiting www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

