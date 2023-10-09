JumpCloud Announces Khanh Tran as Chief Product Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. , today named Khanh Tran as its chief product officer (CPO). Tran will head the company’s product and user experience (UX) groups as he leads JumpCloud’s expansion around product management and global execution of product initiatives to better serve JumpCloud customers.

Tran joins JumpCloud with over 20 years of product management experience, including a plethora of startup knowledge, having worked previously at CrowdStrike, Velocify, Symantec, HireRight, Fogbreak Software, IPNet Solutions, and Ondisplay.

Most recently with CrowdStrike, Tran served as vice president and head of proactive security. As vice president, Tran managed a team of over 300 employees across product management, UX, and engineering. Prior to stepping into this role, Tran was responsible for all of product management as well as the IT SecOps division.

“Khanh’s vast experience will ensure we have the operational excellence to match our team’s effort in operationalizing a diverse set of teams and technologies on our growing platform,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, JumpCloud. “As CPO, Khanh will enable our teams to move faster, with greater clarity and precision on executing on our vision our customers anticipate and are helping us prioritize.”

“There are tremendous growth opportunities at JumpCloud, and I am excited to join to help accelerate that growth, especially into international markets,” said Tran. “JumpCloud has a robust set of features that can truly address key customer pain points. I’m honored to be part of JumpCloud’s journey and look forward to our future success.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

