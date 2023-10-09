Extension Ladder Market to Cross US$ 974.2 Million at 5.6% CAGR by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Extension Ladder Market reached US$ 539.9 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 974.2 million. Demand for fiberglass extension ladders is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The extension ladder market is exhibiting steady growth, largely driven by the burgeoning end-use industries that rely heavily on these versatile access tools. From construction and maintenance to telecommunications and agriculture, extension ladders are indispensable for a wide range of applications. The telecommunications and utilities industries heavily rely on extension ladders for tasks related to the installation, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure such as cell towers, power lines, and utility poles. These industries are experiencing growth, driven by the increasing demand for connectivity and energy.

Expansion of 5G networks is necessitating the installation of additional cell towers, creating opportunities for extension ladder manufacturers. Extension ladders are instrumental in facilitating the work of technicians and engineers in these sectors. Thus, with the growth of end-use industries, the extension ladder market is also expected to expand.

Extension ladder manufacturers have diversified their product offerings to cater to a wide range of user preferences and needs. Ladders are now available in various materials, including aluminum and fiberglass, each with its own set of advantages. Additionally, manufacturers offer different ladder types, such as telescopic extension ladders and combination ladders, ensuring an appropriate ladder option for many tasks. Manufacturers are integrating cutting-edge features and materials into ladder designs to enhance safety, convenience, and durability. This diversity enhances the market's growth potential as it addresses specific application requirements across different industries and settings.

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of extension ladders are WernerCo, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Hymer, Louisville Ladder, Hailo, Dorel Home, Tubesca, Clow Group Ltd., Altrex, Munk Group, Lyte Ladders & Towers, Telesteps, Featherlite Ladders, Tricam industries, and Faraone.

In May 2023, Hailo participated in the leading trade fair for furniture production and interior design called Interzum, which was held in Cologne. This fair provided a platform for Hailo to showcase its new products.

In November 2022, Dorel Home announced the acquisition of Notio Living. This purchase was valued at about US$ 19 million. This deal presents a vast opportunity to propel Dorel Home's growth strategy significantly. The amalgamation of Dorel Home's strong portfolio with Notio's distribution capabilities in mainland Europe will greatly enhance its European business.

In October 2022, Hailo sponsored the program “The Bargain Houses - The Dream of Home Ownership.” The show presented 10 commercials of Hailo during the show. This is a step towards increasing its brand awareness in a fitting environment.

In August 2022, WernerCo announced that it was increasing its manufacturing capabilities in Maldon in the United Kingdom. The move was aimed at meeting the growing demand for the company's products in Europe.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 974.2 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 56 Tables No. of Figures 212 Figures



The US extension ladder market is expected to reach US$ 247.9 million by 2033, showing an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 89.4 million from 2023 to 2033. It grew at a 2.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2022 and is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market's strength is bolstered by a thriving DIY culture, where homeowners and enthusiasts actively undertake renovation, repair, and maintenance projects, driving the demand for portable access tools. DIY practices have gained popularity as a cost-effective and fulfilling approach for various tasks, including interior painting, gutter cleaning, and exterior maintenance.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the extension ladder market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The market has been segmented by type (rope-operated extension ladders, telescopic ladders, combination ladders), material (aluminum, fiberglass, others), and application (industrial, commercial, residential ), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, ASEAN & Oceania, and MEA).

