Maris-Tech to Exhibit at Milipol Paris 2023: Featuring its AI-Based Intelligence Gathering and Advanced Video Payload Solutions

The comprehensive range of innovative solutions provides remote and autonomous platforms a technological edge in a wide range of law enforcement, homeland security and defense applications

Rehovot, Israel, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced its participation in the upcoming Milipol Paris 2023 (November 14-17,2023) at the Paris Norde Villepinte exhibition (“Milipol Paris 2023”). The Company will showcase its high-performance intelligence gathering solutions for remote and autonomous platforms – powered by artifical intelligence (“AI”) at booth 014, Hall 4E.

During Milipol Paris, the Company will demonstrate the capabilities of its innovative Jupiter family, including the recently launched ultra-compact AI-powered Jupiter-Drones and other ruggedized products suitable for a wide range of applications, including intelligence gathering, public safety and emergency services, safe city, and covert missions.

"Maris-Tech's leading-edge products are highly regarded in the homeland security, drone, and law enforcement markets. Participation in Milipol Paris 2023 is part of our continued efforts to expand the Company's commercial activities and penetrate new markets," said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.

Milipol Paris is a leading international event for law enforcement and homeland security, highlighting technological innovations that meet current and emerging needs.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect"," "may", "should," "could," "seek, " "intend, " "plan, " "goal, " "estimate, " "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we are discussing our participation at the Milipol Paris 2023 and our continued efforts to expand our commercial activities and penetrate new markets. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

