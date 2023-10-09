Plastic Alternative Now Available for Flow Wrapping With PAC Machinery’s New FW 650SI Model Flow Wrapper

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC) leaders in the packaging industry for over 60 years, introduces the PAC FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper that runs NEW curbside recyclable paper. This innovative new technology gives industries that flow wrap with an alternative to plastic packaging on horizontal flow wrappers. The FW 650SI runs with a new eco-friendly, curbside recyclable paper mailer that for the first time, eliminates plastic packaging for industries that flow wrap includes food, electronics, bakery, candy, industrial manufactured parts and even medical devices.



“We are thrilled to continue to provide new, innovative packaging equipment and materials to the industry that helps businesses grow and meet their customer’s demands that also prepares them for a plastic-free packaging future, which is the way this industry is moving,” said Greg Berguig, Vice President, PAC Machinery. “We were thrilled with the attention this machine received when it debuted at the historic, record breaking Pack Expo show in September that directly showcased this new sustainable packaging option to our target audience,” Berguig said.

The FW 650SI Servo Box Motion Inverted Flow Wrapper makes bags to product length at high speed using PAC’s NEW Curbside, Recyclable Paper. The FW 650SI has a 13.75” wide end seal jaw to accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” high. It has the ability to print directly on the package or on a label that is applied to the package, and is ideal for apparel and other soft, delicate products packaged with a continuous motion. It comes standard with a 6.5 ft. infeed conveyor belt with adjustable guides for multiple loading stations which provides flexibility when packing products of various length. For those not ready to make the move to paper, the FW 650SI is flexible enough that it can also run plastic-based films.

The packaging machine has a 7” HMI touchscreen interface that displays key packing statistics, including production rate and efficiency for a quick changeover with 50 recipe memory.

Safety features include enclosed electrical interlocked guarding that ensures operator safety, a CE compliant design for improved safety and troubleshooting and accessible emergency stop button.

MORE INFO ON THE FW 650SI https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pac-fw-650si-servo-box-motion-inverted-flow-wrapper/

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.



