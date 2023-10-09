E-scrap Recycling Global Market 2023 Report: Responsible E-Waste Management - Sims Metal Management Limited and Electronic Recyclers International Lead the Charge in Recycling Electronics

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an age dominated by electronic devices, the issue of electronic waste (e-waste) has risen to prominence as a global challenge. The E-Scrap Recycling Market, driven by the urgency to address this environmental concern, presents a robust investment opportunity for executives and businesses. This market encompasses the revenue generated by entities engaged in recycling a wide range of e-scrap, from household appliances to IT equipment. These recycled materials, including metals, glass, and plastics, can be repurposed for use in new electronic products.

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on electronic devices, e-scrap recycling plays a pivotal role in mitigating the environmental impact of our digital lifestyles. The demand for e-scrap recycling is expected to surge as the usage of electronic products continues to expand. Our comprehensive market research report offers valuable insights into market players, trends, opportunities, and risks in the e-scrap recycling industry. It equips business leaders with actionable insights for entering or expanding their presence in this burgeoning market.

Market Growth and Trends:

The global e-scrap recycling market grew from $7.77 billion in 2022 to $8.71 billion in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Despite the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, which impacted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the e-scrap recycling market is projected to reach $13.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Key Highlights:

Mitigating E-Waste: E-Scrap Recycling refers to the reprocessing and re-use of electronic waste, seeking to recover valuable materials for use in new electronic products, thus contributing to a reduction in e-waste and its environmental impact.

E-Scrap Recycling refers to the reprocessing and re-use of electronic waste, seeking to recover valuable materials for use in new electronic products, thus contributing to a reduction in e-waste and its environmental impact. Growing Usage of Electronic Products: The market is driven by the proliferation of electronic products due to technological advancements. This results in a significant volume of electronic waste that can be recycled, reducing carbon footprints and improving environmental conditions.

The market is driven by the proliferation of electronic products due to technological advancements. This results in a significant volume of electronic waste that can be recycled, reducing carbon footprints and improving environmental conditions. Technological Advancements: The e-scrap recycling market is witnessing technological advancements, with companies developing new solutions to enhance their positions. For example, ANDRITZ introduced a shredder technology for sustainable e-scrap recycling, while Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP acquired TechReset to strengthen its IT asset disposition and electronics recycling services.

Regional Insights:

Europe emerged as the largest region in the e-scrap recycling market in 2022, with opportunities for growth across various geographies.

Countries Covered:

The report encompasses key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Impact of High Global Inflation:

The report assesses the impact of high global inflation on market growth, shedding light on how this economic factor affects the e-scrap recycling market.

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

Gain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its trajectory as the impact of the virus recedes.

Assess the influence of the Russia-Ukraine war on commodity supply, global inflation, and its direct and indirect effects on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment and outperform competitors with forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer preferences through the latest market share data.

Benchmark your performance against key competitors in the e-scrap recycling market.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for e-scrap recycling?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demographics, and similar markets?

What forces will shape the market's trajectory in the coming years?

The Global E-Scrap Recycling Market report provides comprehensive answers to these questions and more.

Companies Covered:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd

Umicore N.V

Tetronics Environmental Waste Treatment

Stena Metall AB

DOWA HOLDINGS Co

ERI and Sims Metal Management Limited

Boliden Group

Aurubis AG

Ecoreco Ltd.

Electronic Recyclers International

MBA Polymers Inc.

Grand Metal Corporation

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Quantum Lifecycle Partners



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5nq1c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment