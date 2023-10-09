Comprehensive Global Cloud PPM Market Report Equips Organizations for Data-Driven Decision-Making and Competitive Edge

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's business landscape, efficiency, strategic decision-making, and data-driven insights are essential for success. The Cloud Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market plays a pivotal role in streamlining processes, managing risk, and enhancing financial returns for various industries, including BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, IT & Telecommunication, manufacturing, government & public sectors, and more. This comprehensive market research report provides invaluable insights into global market trends, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and innovations, making it an indispensable tool for organizations seeking to optimize project investments.

Understanding Cloud Project Portfolio Management:

Cloud Project Portfolio Management involves integrated solutions that enhance project efficiency within organizations. It encompasses the selection and management of projects and processes to maximize returns on project investments. Cloud PPM offers a wide range of solutions and services deployed through private, public, or hybrid clouds, catering to industries such as BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, IT & Telecommunication, manufacturing, government & public sectors, and others.

Market Growth and Trends:

The global cloud project portfolio management market grew from $6.31 billion in 2022 to $7.24 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 14.7%. It's anticipated to reach $11.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global economic recovery post-COVID-19, impacting markets worldwide. This includes the cloud PPM market, which faces challenges in the short term due to economic sanctions, commodity price surges, supply chain disruptions, and inflation.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Partnerships: Partnerships are a prominent trend in the cloud PPM market. Major companies are forming partnerships to strengthen product development and market positioning. For example, Planview partnered with Cherwell to enhance their IT service management solutions.

Regional Insights:

North America led the cloud PPM market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Countries Covered:

The report covers countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.24 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



