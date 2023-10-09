Jasper Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Potential of Briquilimab for Chronic Urticaria on October 11, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will host a KOL webinar on the potential of briquilimab in chronic urticaria on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.



The event will feature Dr. Stephen Galli, Dr. Marcus Maurer, and Dr. Jeffrey Ravetch who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients suffering from chronic urticaria, as well as Jasper’s briquilimab as a potential therapeutic.

Jasper’s leadership team will also provide an overview of upcoming clinical studies which will evaluate briquilimab’s potential as a therapeutic for both CSU patients and CIndU patients. Briquilimab is an unconjugated aglycosylated anti-c-Kit antibody that blocks the interaction of the c-Kit receptor from its ligand, stem cell factor (SCF). This mechanism of action disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to mast cell apoptosis thereby removing the underlying source of the inflammatory response in chronic urticaria.

"We're proud to have assembled a distinguished panel of biologic and clinical experts to provide their invaluable perspective on mast cell biology, on treatment options for mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic urticarias, and on the therapeutic potential of monoclonal antibodies such as briquilimab,” said Ronald Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “Mast cell depletion stands at the biologic forefront of mast cell-driven diseases like CSU and CIndU with the potential to provide deep and durable control of disease symptoms. The briquilimab clinical studies in CSU and CIndU are designed to identify the optimal biologic dose and the optimal dosing schedule based on the biology of the mast cell and briquilimab’s unique profile."

Dr. Stephen Galli is Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology and the Mary Hewitt Loveless, M.D. Professor at Stanford Medicine. Dr. Galli leads the Galli Laboratory at Stanford Medicine, a lab focused on developing and employing innovative approaches to understanding the development and function of mast cells and basophils. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Stanford Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection.

Dr. Marcus Maurer is Professor of Dermatology and Allergy and the executive Director of the Institute of Allergology at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Dr. Maurer is board certified in Dermatology and Allergology and is also the Co-Director of Allergology and Immunology at the Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology ITMP.

Dr. Jeffrey Ravetch is currently the Theresa and Eugene Lang Professor at the Rockefeller University and Head of the Leonard Wagner Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Immunology. His laboratory has focused on the Fc domain of antibodies and their receptors, establishing their structural and functional diversity and the pre-eminence of FcR pathways in host defense, inflammation and tolerance. His work has been widely extended into clinical applications for the treatment of neoplastic, inflammatory and infectious diseases.

A live question and answer session with management will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Briquilimab

Briquilimab (formerly JSP191) is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, also known as CD117, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven disease such as chronic urticaria. Jasper intends to start clinical studies of briquilimab as a primary treatment in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria as well as in Chronic Inducible Urticaria. Briquilimab is also currently in clinical studies as a treatment for patients with Low to Intermediate Risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for cell and gene therapies for rare diseases. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, Fanconi anemia (FA), and sickle cell disease (SCD).

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Fanconi anemia (FA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, the development of briquilimab for CSU, CIndU, LR-MDS and stem cell transplant conditioning; the briquilimab clinical studies in the treatment of CSU and CIndU; and Jasper’s expectations regarding the results of the studies, including the potential to identify optimal doses and dosing schedules. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical studies may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.



Contacts:

John Mullaly (investors)

LifeSci Advisors

617-429-3548

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Herb Cross (investors)

Jasper Therapeutics

408-621-5925

hcross@jaspertherapeutics.com

Lauren Barbiero (media)

Real Chemistry

646-564-2156

lbarbiero@realchemistry.com



