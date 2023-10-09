Key Players in the Ocean Energy Market Include Ocean Power Technologies, Tocardo International, Aquamarine Power, Bluewater Energy Services, and Carnegie Clean Energy

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ocean energy market, which encompass both tidal stream and wave energy, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a rise from 86.2 thousand kilowatts in 2022 to an estimated 1.3 million kilowatts by 2030. This surge represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

The ocean energy market presents promising opportunities, especially in the context of sustainable energy solutions. This comprehensive market research report provides invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving sector, offering a solid foundation for informed strategic decisions.

Key Insights

Economic Outlook: The global economic outlook is gradually improving, with several countries showing signs of resilience in the face of challenges such as inflation concerns, and the impact of climate change on economic decisions.

The ocean energy market offers substantial growth potential as the world increasingly embraces sustainable energy solutions. By staying informed with the most up-to-date and relevant data, businesses and investors can position themselves for success in this dynamic market.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Ocean Energy: Prelude

Wave Energy

Global Wave Energy Devices Breakdown (%) by Application: 2017

Major Resources

Tidal Energy

Tidal Streams

Floating Offshore Wind Turbine (FOWT)

Ocean Thermal Energy

Salt Power

Ocean: One of the Largest Renewable Energy Sources

Worldwide Major Locations with Mean Tidal Range >5 Meters

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables

Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Inhibitors

Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of Ocean Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Global Market Outlook

Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market

Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

World Brands

Competition

Ocean Energy: A Highly Fragmented Market

Total Number of Patents Filed for Marine Energy Technology Worldwide for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2016

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong Market Growth

Select Wave Power Stations Worldwide

Tidal Energy Gains Momentum

MeyGen: A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland

Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide

Select Tidal Projects (Existing & Proposed) Worldwide

Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment

OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean

Select FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Scheduled Completion

Select FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Scheduled Completion

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market Expansion

Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers, Benefits Market Adoption

Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion's Share of Tidal Energy Devices

Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers

Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing Attention and Investments

Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Plants

Wave Energy Sector Sees a Wave of Innovations

Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development

Financial Support and Markets

Administrative and Environmental Issues

Environmental Challenges

Administrative Issues

Social Acceptance Impediments

Availability of Grid Close to Projects

Grid Integration

Technology Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

