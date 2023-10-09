Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Announces Closing of the Reorganization of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund into Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“Brookfield”) announced today that the reorganization of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) into Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund (the “Focus Fund”) (the “Reorganization”) was completed prior to the open of the New York Stock Exchange on October 9, 2023.



In the Reorganization, the Focus Fund acquired all of the assets and liabilities of CEN in a tax-free transaction in exchange solely for Class I (CCCNX) shares. CCCNX shares issued to CEN stockholders have an aggregate net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of CEN’s common shares outstanding as of the close of trading on October 6, 2023. Each stockholder of CEN received the number of CCCNX shares corresponding to his or her proportionate interest in the common shares of CEN, less the costs of the Reorganization.

Relevant details pertaining to the Reorganization are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker NAV/Share Conversion Ratio Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund CEN $20.8768 4.38542170 Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund CCCNX $4.7605 N/A

This press release is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of CCCNX, the surviving fund in the Reorganization. Detailed information on the Reorganization is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus previously filed with the SEC, including important information regarding the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of CCCNX.

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC is the distributor of Brookfield Investment Funds (U.S. Mutual Funds) and Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC is the Investment Adviser. Brookfield Investment Funds are offered and sold only to persons residing in the United States and are offered by prospectus (A, C and I Share Classes) only.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor and sub-placement agent for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund.

About Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund is a non-diversified open-end management investment company under the 1940 Act. The Focus Fund’s investment objective is to seek maximum total return with an emphasis on providing cash distributions to shareholders. The "total return" sought by the Focus Fund includes appreciation in the net asset value of the Focus Fund’s common shares and all distributions made by the Focus Fund to its common shareholders, regardless of the tax characterization of such distributions, including distributions characterized as return of capital. The Focus Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies. There is no assurance that the Focus Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The Focus Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Focus Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Focus Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Contact information:

