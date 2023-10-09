Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX).

Investors, who purchased ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) shares prior to May 2022 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: IBRX shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 30, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against ImmunityBio, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, GMP deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva, that one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies, that the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form, that accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.