LiveOne (LVO) Subsidiary LiveXLive Partners With METAvivor to Fight Metastatic Breast Cancer, Live Streaming #LightUpMBC Live on October 13, 2023 to 220 Countries





Marc Roberge (O.A.R), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked) and Matt DeAngelis (Waitress) to Perform for this Event

Featured Artists Have Over 1.1 Million Combined Followers

LiveOne Celebrates 5 Years, 5.2B Impressions, 3,000+ Artists, 334M Livestream Views, 1,000+ Hours of Music

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, is excited to announce its collaboration with METAvivor Research and Support for the fifth annual #LightUpMBC Live event. On October 13, 2023, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, LiveOne will livestream the event, lighting over 275 landmarks across all 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, England, Ireland and more in the distinctive MBC awareness colors of green, teal, and pink.

This global event, fueled by hundreds of #LightUpMBC ambassadors, seeks to raise vital awareness and funds for metastatic breast cancer research. With over 685,000 annual global deaths from this disease, a cure remains elusive.

#LightUpMBC Live will feature compelling MBC patient stories and musical performances to drive funds for MBC research. Renowned celebrities, including Marc Roberge (O.A.R), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt Deangelis (Waitress), and others, will participate in this virtual extravaganza.

Key participating locations include One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Tampa Skyway Bridge, and Cork City Hall in Ireland. Iconic sports destinations such as Lincoln Financial Field, FTX Arena, Caesars Superdome, U.S. Bank Stadium, Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center, and BC Place are also joining the cause.

Viewers can virtually attend the event on October 13th, starting at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on LiveOne at: LiveOne - #LightUpMBC Live

Tami Eagle Bowling, MBC patient advocate, and Creator and Producer of #LightUpMBC Live stated, "For me and countless others facing MBC, research holds the key to extended moments with our loved ones — making every dollar raised crucial in the race against time."

Robert Ellin, LiveOne CEO and Chairman, expressed excitement stating, "We're thrilled to collaborate with #LightUpMBC for a third consecutive year, delivering an online spectacle to drive awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer."

Jamil Rivers, METAvivor President, urges donations for crucial stage IV MBC research, stating, "It's the singular path to offering extensions to lives confronting this terminal illness."

For more information, to donate and view a list of participating landmarks, visit:

www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC

About METAvivor:

METAvivor is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exclusively funds Stage 4 MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to chronic with a good quality of life for MBC patients. METAvivor puts 100% of donations toward Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer research. Follow our social channels Facebook @METAvivor and Instagram @METAvivor .

About #LightUpMBC:

#LightUpMBC is a global landmark campaign that is designed to educate, raise funds and shine a light on the critical need for research for Stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. This campaign is dedicated to the memory of Jessica Moore who passed away at the age of 36 and all lives lost to MBC. All net proceeds benefit METAvivor Research and Support. Follow our social channels Facebook @LightUpMBC and Instagram @LightUpMBC .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO ) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, including the Company’s pay-per-view business and the proposed merger of Slacker with Roth CH Acquisition V Co. (the “Proposed Business Combination”), the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; Slacker’s ability to list on a national exchange; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company’s intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, vote or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.