Dental Implants Market to Maintain 7.77% CAGR Through 2032, Reaching Valuation of USD 9.7 Billion by 2032 || Market.us

New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Dental Implants Market size is expected to be worth around USD 9.7 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.32 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.77 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The Dental Implant Market is projected to expand due to the increasing demand for prosthetics. Additionally, oral rehabilitation plays a significant role in driving the market. dental implants help to restore the patient's facial shape and oral function. Patients and dentists alike are now more accepting of dental implants. This can be attributed to the limited functionality of removable prosthetics, discomfort, and cumbersome maintenance process.

Prosthetic teeth accompanied by dental implants do not cause any harm to the soft tissue. They also enhance aesthetics. This is expected to further aid in the process of market expansion. Due to supply chain bottlenecks and clinics closing, the sector experienced a slight setback in mid-2020. The market recovered fully by the month of June. Companies such as Straumann, with its extensive portfolio of implant and solution options, reportedly experienced a 2% increase in the industry share, with the share rising to 29% in 2021. This means that Straumann has seen a significant growth of its customer base and geographic presence post-pandemic.

Key Takeaway

Dental implants are, in essence, medical devices that are surgically inserted into the jaw either to restore its functionality or for aesthetic purposes.

By Material, in 2022, the market share for titanium implants was over 92%.

By End-User, the market for global dental implants was dominated by the segment of dental clinics in 2022.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of over 35.5%.

Factors affecting the growth of the dental implants market industry

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the dental implants market industry. Some of these factors include:

High Cost: Dental implants can be expensive, which may prevent some patients from accessing the procedure. This could potentially hinder market growth by decreasing affordability for some consumers.

Dental implants can be expensive, which may prevent some patients from accessing the procedure. This could potentially hinder market growth by decreasing affordability for some consumers. Limited Reimbursement Options: In certain countries, dental implant procedures may not be covered by insurance plans, making it difficult for patients to afford the treatment.

In certain countries, dental implant procedures may not be covered by insurance plans, making it difficult for patients to afford the treatment. Complex Procedure: Dental implant placement is a surgical procedure requiring specialized training and expertise, potentially restricting the number of qualified practitioners who can perform it and potentially impacting the market growth.

requiring specialized training and expertise, potentially restricting the number of qualified practitioners who can perform it and potentially impacting the market growth. Patient Preferences: Some patients may prefer more traditional methods of tooth replacement , such as dentures or bridges, which could limit the demand for dental implants.

Some patients may prefer more traditional methods of , such as dentures or bridges, which could limit the demand for dental implants. Technological Limitations: Despite advances in dental implant technology, there may still be limitations to the procedure, such as implant failure, which could impact market growth.

Market Growth

Dental implants are becoming more and more popular due to the rising incidences of tooth and oral issues caused by poor eating habits, aging, and inadequate hygiene practices. According to the Foundation for Oral Rehabilitation, over 240 million Americans were either partially or fully edentulous in 2020. With this rising incidence of tooth loss, the demand for dental implants is on the rise. People around the world are becoming more informed about the advantages and accessibility of dental implants. With an increasingly youthful demographic looking to enhance their facial aesthetics, more young people are turning towards this procedure for its safety, durability, effectiveness, and safety. It is no wonder why dental implants have become so popular worldwide.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America contributed to the largest regional market with a 35.5% revenue share. The noticeable drivers of the locale incorporate the developing geriatric populace with a high occurrence of dental circumstances and high mindfulness among the public regarding oral preventive and helpful medicines around here. As per the American Foundation of Embed Dentistry, 3 million individuals as of now have dental implants, and this number is typically higher in evolved nations than in emerging countries because of the wide accessibility of assets, higher per capita pay of the populace, more worry about feel and higher mindfulness.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the quickest developing area over the projected period, inferable from expanding financial steadiness and discretionary cash flow. Asian nations have thick populaces, with a developing weight of geriatric populace. These nations are likewise famous for their minimal-expense therapy, making them a favored clinical travel industry market. The developing reception of restorative dental implants is one of the huge elements driving the market. Besides, the presentation of novel advances, like computer-aided design/CAM-based dental reclamations, and high mindfulness about dental methods are supposed to prompt development over the conjecture period.



Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.32 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 9.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.77% North America Revenue Share 35.5% Historic Period 2022 Base Year 2016 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising incidence of dental caries and periodontal diseases among the global population is one of the primary drivers of the dental implant market. According to the World Health Organization, around 60-90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental cavities, and severe periodontal disease affects 10-15% of adults worldwide. The aging population is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the dental implant market. As people age, their natural teeth may become weak or fall out, leading to the need for dental implants to restore function and aesthetics.

Market Restraints

Dental implant placement is a surgical procedure requiring specialized training and expertise, potentially restricting the number of qualified practitioners who can perform it and potentially impacting market growth. Despite advances in dental implant technology, there may still be limitations to the procedure, such as implant failure, which could impact market growth.

Market Opportunities

Dental implants have become an increasingly popular solution for missing teeth due to their long-lasting, effective solution. With rising awareness about dental hygiene and oral health care, there has been a corresponding rise in demand for dental implants. Technological advances have enabled implant materials, designs, and surgical techniques that are more efficient and effective - making dental implants more appealing options for patients as they can be customized to suit individual needs.

Market Trends

Dental scanners, PC-helped plan/CAM machines, CBCT, and 3D printing development have been used in dental working environments, and exploration focuses, allowing dental experts to complete current dental treatment moves close. The market should notice improvement owing to this modernization of dental practices and the gathering of the latest development designs in automated dentistry.

Report Segmentation of the Dental Implants Market

Type Insight

The endosteal segment is the largest contributor to the dental implants market. Seeing that such implants facilitate for natural looking teeth with enhanced longevity, they are most commonly used and account for significant market share. Subperiosteal segment also generates substantial revenue. Further, the transosteal segment contributes the least.

Design Insight

Tapered dental implants have maintained a stronghold on the dental implants market in 2022. This is credited to the high degree of primary stability provided by such implants. Moreover, these tapered implants are associated with decreased risk for labial bone perforation.

Material Insight

In 2022, the market share for titanium implants was over 92%. It dominated the global market for dental implants. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of dental implants made from Titanium. Titanium implants are highly sought after because of their biocompatibility. This market has seen significant growth due to its suitability for all types of implants and its non-allergic nature.

End-User Insight

The market for global dental implants was dominated by the segment of dental clinics in 2022, depending on who they were used to. This is due to the growing preference of patients for dental care. The growth has been facilitated by the availability of specialized equipment as well as experienced and skilled dentists at dental clinics. This segment is expected to grow further due to the increasing adoption of digital technology in dental clinics.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Based on Design

Tapered Dental Implants

Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Based on Material

Titanium

Zirconium

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterial

Other Materials

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End-Users

Regional Analysis

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market is united, with a couple of vital participants holding a significant piece of the market. Industry pioneer Institute Straumann AG has an overwhelming share with its expansive item portfolio in the business' superior fragment and offers many implants at premium costs. Solid item contributions and effective infiltration across significant income-creating districts, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America, have made the organization a main supplier of dental implants worldwide. Followed by Straumann, Nobel Biocare, and Dentsply Sirona marks major areas of strength for a presence on the lookout.

The following are some of the major players in the global dental implants industry:

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Dentsply Sirona

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Osstem Implant

Bicon, LLC

MIS Implants

Other key players

Recent Development of the dental implants Market

In April 2022 , Breakaway Partners, an investment firm based in San Diego announced investment in iDentical, a start-up specialising in making drill-free dental implants with the help of 3D technology.

, Breakaway Partners, an investment firm based in San Diego announced investment in iDentical, a start-up specialising in making drill-free dental implants with the help of 3D technology. In August 2023, Henniker Plasma introduced a novel plasma treatment for enhanced osseointegration of dental implants. The treatment has shown promising results with enhanced hydophilicity.

